With a lap to go in the first track final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Stanford grad Grant Fisher was surprised to find himself right in the mix Friday night with all of 10,000 meter favorites from African nations.
Fisher did not medal – but he finished an unexpected fifth among the 25 starters. Recent world record breaker Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda was edged for the gold medal in the final sprint to the finish by Selemon Barega of Ethiopia in 27 minutes, 43.22 seconds. Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, the 2021 world leader, took the bronze medal in a near blanket finish. Fisher was only three seconds behind, in 27:46.3, scaring fourth place Ethiopian star Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia by just .23 hundredths.
“I just wanted to give myself a shot at the end,” said the 24-year-old Fisher regarding his tactics. “I came in ready to race. I didn’t have any great expectations. It was cool.”
But with a slow pace – more than a minute and a half off the world record 26:11.00 Cheptegei had set during the Pandemic last October – Fisher was able to stay with the lead pack throughout.
The slow pace probably helped on the warm, humid evening. Fisher stayed comfortably in the top 10 throughout the 25-lap race, varying in position from second to ninth. He was in eighth place at 9,000 meters when the racing finally began. And he was able to kick with some of the best ever in the event the first time running at that level.
“I never had been in a stadium this big,” said Fisher, noting the nearly 70,000 empty seats. He’ll be back to run in the 5,000 meters next week.
Elise Cranny, another ex-Stanford star, started the first evening procedures in the women’s 5,000 meters qualifying easily for Monday’s finals with a comfortably fourth place qualifying finish in 14:56.14.
Cal Olympian Ryan Murphy ignites doping controversy
Ryan Murphy, a Cal grad who holds the world record in the 100 meter backstroke, ignited a controversy on Friday that the Tokyo Olympics were “probably not clean.”
Murphy beat everyone except the Russians in his two backstroke races here, failing to defend his Olympic titles.
He got off the blocks first in the 200 race on Friday and led until being outsprinted to the wall by Evgeny Rylov.
Competing for the Russian Olympic Committee, Rylov won both backstroke races and became the first swimmer not representing the USA to win Olympic gold in the men’s 200 since 1992. Russian athletes cannot officially represent their country, due to international doping sanctions.
Following the 200 final, silver medalist Murphy responded to a question about doping concerns, saying “It is a huge mental drain on me throughout the year to know that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean, and that is what it is.”
The controversy escalated during the official press conference for the medal winners in the 200.
Just before Rylov arrived, Luke Greenbank of Great Britain, the bronze medalist commented, “Obviously it’s frustrating, as an athlete, having known that there is a state-sponsored doping program going on.”
Rylov was not directly mentioned during the exchange. “I’m not accusing anyone of anything,” Murphy said. “I train to be the best athlete I can be.”
Maggie Steffens top women’s water polo all-time scorer
Maggie Steffens has become the all-time leading goal scorer in Olympic women’s water polo. The Stanford grad from Danville had four goals in the 18-5 USA victory over the Russian Olympic Committee team on Friday to achieve a total of 49 goals, playing in three Olympics.
“As much as this (record) is cool to have my name attached to it, Steffens said to reporters, “It’s really about our team and our culture.”
USA coach Adam Krikorian, a Mountain View resident, said, “It’s a credit to her and the type of player she is. What’s more amazing about Maggie is it’s not the goals she scores, or how many. It’s the efficiency with which she does it.
