Stanford freshman Trevor Haskins had never started a collegiate game until Sunday’s NCAA baseball regional elimination-game stage. Now the kid out of West Catholic Athletic League powerhouse Valley Christian is a postseason hero.
In a clutch pinch-hit appearance, Haskins whacked a slider into left field for an RBI single in the ninth inning Monday night to send the No. 2-seed Cardinal to a 4-3 walk-off win over upstart Texas State in the Stanford Regional finale.
“This is a surreal moment,” Haskins said to ESPN on his television postgame interview. “I was so happy I was able to get the [win] for the team. … We had gritty at-bats and I’m just so happy we were able to get the dub.”
The Cardinal (45-15) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 3-1, but put back-to-back swings over the fence as Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy led off the inning by blasting a pair of solo home runs to tie it.
“I’ve got to give credit for Tommy and Drew for those last two hits,” Haskins said. “We were able to lock it down and get the job done.”
Give the Stanford bullpen credit as well. After starting pitcher Joey Dixon surrendered a run in the second, relievers Max Meier, Drew Dowd and Ryan Bruno combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Stanford tied it in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run by catcher Kody Huff. The Cardinals and the Bobcats went on to trade six scoreless innings to set the stage for an electric ninth inning.
Texas State (47-14) broke through against Stanford reliever Braden Montgomery, loading the bases with three walks — back-to-back walks to open the frame, a sacrifice fly, and an intentional walk to red-hot slugger Jose Gonzalez — before Wesley Faison singled to center to drive home Cameron Gibbons and Isaiah Ortega-Jones to go up 3-1.
But the Cardinal came roaring back in the bottom of the ninth. After Bowser’s and Troy’s homers tied it, Eddie Park greeted reliever Levi Wells with a single to left. After Adam Crampton bunted Park to second, an intentional walk to Brock Jones set the stage for Haskins’ heroics. A wild pitch moved the runners up before Haskins cashed in on a 3-2 pitch to set off the celebration at Sunken Diamond.
Stanford reliever Brandt Pancer (2-0) earned the win in relief, striking out the only batter he faced to end the top of the ninth.
With the win, Stanford advances to the Super Regional to face University of Connecticut. It marks the third straight Super Regional appearance for the Cardinal under head coach David Esquer, a streak that started in 2019 and carried over to 2021 as there were no NCAA playoffs in 2020 due to the pandemic.
