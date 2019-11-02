All the numbers favored the Hillsdale football team.
The Knights nearly doubled the offensive output of crosstown rival San Mateo. Hillsdale running back Nate Iskander rushed for more yards by himself than the Bearcats entire team offense. The Knights racked up 19 first downs to just six for San Mateo and ran more than twice as many plays.
But there are only two numbers the matter: the ones on the scoreboard and it was there that the visiting Bearcats beat the Knights 20-10 Friday night.
The win locks up second place in the Ocean Division and an automatic bid to the Central Coast Section playoffs.
“Kings of San Mateo,” said San Mateo starting quarterback/linebacker Luke Bergstrom.
“It feels good.”
Hard to argue as the Bearcats have beaten the two public schools in town — they trounced Aragon 34-0 in Week 2.
The Knights out-gained the Bearcats 412-216, with Iskander going over the 200-yard mark for the third game in a row, rushing for 230 yards on 31 carries. The quarterback tandem of John Catanzarita and Dylan Loftus went a combined 10 for 20 for 150 yards and a touchdown.
The Bearcats were led by Bergstrom, who rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries, including a 37-yard scamper for a touchdown.
“Bergstrom is such a competitor,” said San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller. “In this offense, you need to like to run the ball.”
Marco Martin’s 50-yard bolt late in the fourth gave the Bearcats some much needed breathing room as he accounted for 69 yards on three carries.
What San Mateo (4-1 PAL Ocean, 8-1 overall) lacked in sheer quantity, it made up for quality. For as lopsided as the numbers were, it was the Bearcats who, time and again, made the big play.
“This was a big, emotional game,” said San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller.
And in the category of big plays, San Mateo beat Hillsdale 3-0. The first big momentum shift came early in the opening quarter. After San Mateo was forced to go three-and-out on its first possession, Hillsdale drove from its 40 to the Bearcats’ 11 before San Mateo cornerback Dane Anderson scooped up a Knights fumble and returned it 88 yards down the left sideline and into the end zone for a 7-0 San Mateo lead with 7:13 left in the first quarter.
After that, it was mostly about the Bearcats defense. While they have put together more dominant efforts this season, they may not have been more opportunistic than they were Friday.
“It was kinda bend, but don’t break,” Bergstrom said.
The Knights ensuing possession saw them move from their own 20 down to the San Mateo 8-yard line.
But a holding call backed them up and they subsequently turned the ball over on downs on a pass broken up in the end zone by San Mateo’s Martin. A 13-play that took more than seven minutes off the clock came up empty.
It would be a recurring theme for Hillsdale (3-2, 6-3): drive deep into San Mateo territory, only to come up short of the end zone. Five times the Bearcats defense stopped Hillsdale drives on downs and San Mateo came up with an interception on a sixth possession.
“We had some blunders on offense,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “You can not do that against a defense as good as that.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
San Mateo forced a turnover on downs on Hillsdale’s next possession before putting together one of its best drives of the night, starting from their own 44 with 3:28 left in the first half. Bergstrom’s 8-yard carry gave the Bearcats only their second first down of the half and three plays later, he gave them their third — when he kept the ball on the option, went off left tackle and ran past the defense for a 37-yard score for a 13-0 lead with just under a minute left in the second quarter.
“That’s been the theme all season — offense does just enough,” Scheller said.
Hillsdale managed to get a 32-yard field goal from Justin Flohr as time expired in the first half to trail 13-3 at the break.
The Knights received the second-half kickoff and drove to the San Mateo 36 before Martin picked off a pass to end another Hillsdale threat.
San Mateo forced the Knights to turn the ball over on down on their second possession of the third quarter, as well as their first two possessions of the fourth quarter.
After the Bearcats stopped Hillsdale for the fourth straight drive of the second half, they finally iced the game. After picking up an initial first down thanks to a personal foul call against Hillsdale, San Mateo was facing a first-and-25 at midfield after a personal foul of its own.
Bergstrom took the snap and started running left down the line. He pitched it Martin who, with a full head of steam, hit the hole and motored half the length of the field for a 50-yard score.
“That last touchdown, that pitch was a big growth part for [Bergstrom],” Scheller said. “He didn’t do that last year.”
Hillsdale finally got in the end zone on its final possession when Loftus completed 4 of 5 passes for 69 yards — including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Parker Crouse.
“So many times they got down there (deep into our territory),” Bergstrom said. “And we managed to stop them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.