Notre Dame-Belmont has opened the girls’ tennis season with a burgeoning crisis.
No. 1-seeded sophomore Tiana Pan suffered a wrist injury in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of the year and has yet to play through the first seven matches of the season. Head coach Art Soriano said he’s holding out hope the injury will be short-term, but Pan is still waiting on a diagnosis to determine the fate of her 2021 season.
In the face of potential crisis, Soriano and his Tigers have discovered a way to squash it — as in promoting Tuesday’s No. 1 singles play, Ashna Tumului — a nationally-ranked squash player who has emerged as NDB’s saving grace.
“We’re lucky she’s out here today,” Soriano said as NDB warmed up for Tuesday’s West Bay Athletic League opener against Nueva School. “[Squash] has kind of taken priority over tennis, which is understandable.”
Tumuluri is a third-year varsity junior with the tennis team but made her first appearance of the season, and her first ever as a No. 1 singles player, Tuesday. NDB hosted the match at College of San Mateo and rode its singles to a 4-3 team victory, paced by Tumuluri’s 6-0, 6-0 win over Anahita Assudani.
It was the start of a busy day for the junior, who had to rush from NDB’s tennis match to her evening squash practice. While she intends to play tennis just two days a week throughout the season — the days of NDB’s regularly-scheduled matches Tuesdays and Thursdays — she stays dedicated to her squash regiment, a dutiful six days a week.
“I have to go from tennis and then squash, and then come home and do my homework,” Tumuluri said.
The squash world is treating Tumuluri well. She is currently ranked sixth in the national among 17-and-under players and has enjoyed some high-profile performances over the past few months, including ninth place in the 17U division at the Junior Championship Tournament at the Fremont Bay Club two weeks ago.
“I trained hard this year so it would become better,” Tumuluri said. “So, I was seeded low, but I finished pretty high.”
Last month, she placed 13th at a JCT tournament in Philadelphia. She has also traveled to San Diego and Virginia for smaller tournaments, both of which she took first.
Tumuluri now has her sights set on November’s junior national tournament, a hotbed for college recruiters. The junior is looking to play squash collegiately. The sooner the better, according to Soriano, who is looking to fortify NDB’s promising lineup this season.
“The sooner she gets recruited, the better for us,” Soriano said.
The Tigers are off to a fast start in 2021. They are coming off a 2020-21 spring season in which they advanced to the team semifinals in the Central Coast Section playoffs, the best finish in program history. Pan, along with Tumuluri’s sister Arya — now graduated and attending Boston University — helped make that possible.
But NDB showcased its depth over the weekend through five matches at the California Classic in Clovis, taking the Division 4 consolation championship with a 4-1 record. In 2019, the Tigers won the Division 5 championship, but got moved up this year due to approximately 70 teams playing in the annual tourney. That’s about half the number of teams that appeared in 2019, Soriano said.
Still, the Tigers impressed after their loss in the round-robin play in returning Mara Ritters to the court. Ritters played at No. 1 singles for NDB in the tourney but had to sit out the loss in round-robin play due to exhibiting symptoms of heat exhaustion. She returned the following day to lead the Tigers to two wins in the consolation playoff round.
Had Pan and Tumuluri been available, the road trip would have been even more successful, according to Soriano.
“We would have won easily,” Soriano said. “If we had the full, full lineup, we probably could have gone up one division.”
NDB swept through singles play Tuesday. At No. 2 single, Ritters won 6-1, 6-0 over Adrienne Park; No. 3 single Thayer Ettrick won 6-0, 6-2 over Sophie Drusken; and No. 4 single Nikka Ahani won 6-2, 6-4 over Lucie Lin.
And while Tumuluri swept 6-0, 6-0, the junior, it would seem, is just getting warmed up.
“I felt rusty, but I’ve played tennis since I was 3, so having that foundation helped a lot with my serve,” Tumuluri said. “My serves were carrying me today.”
Wu takes over at Nueva
Nueva School has a new coach in Lance Wu, a 1996 graduate of Palo Alto.
Wu predicted Nueva’s doubles performance Tuesday. The Mavericks fell 4-3 to NDB but won all three of their doubles matches. Once No. 1 single Lauren Stoffel rejoins the team — she was unable to play Tuesday due to a conflicting scholastic event — it should give Nueva the leverage to compete in the WBAL Skyline Division
“We have an absolute beast at No. 1 singles … and the rest of our lineup is very solid,” Wu said. “So, I think we’ll be doing great in our division.”
Nueva got wins from No. 1 doubles Mira Deb and Whinnie Cheston 6-3, 3-6 (7-5) over Lauren Fitzgerald and Casey Peterson; No. 2 doubles Mia Garcia and Sophia Torelli 7-6, 6-4 over Kira Green and Audrey Tang; and No. 3 doubles Gigi Silver and Avery Chen 6-4, 6-1 over Kaelyn Baldenegro and Angelina Chopoff.
