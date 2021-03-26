As a senior at Notre Dame-Belmont in 2019, Ava Cholakian pictured herself in a big, bustling, urban college setting.
The standout soccer forward, who led NDB to a 2019 Central Coast Section Division II championship, wanted a change from her San Mateo roots. She had her sights set on a program such as the one at Seattle University, where she attended a soccer camp while still in high school.
Where she landed, though, was the opposite of that ideal. Cholakian is now a sophomore forward at the small, NCAA Division III women’s soccer program at University of Puget Sound, a campus that, for some strange reason, seems quite familiar to her.
“It reminds me a lot of San Mateo,” Cholakian said.
“I didn’t really know about it,” Cholakian said. “I came up to Washington for a Seattle University camp and my dad was like: ‘Let’s go check out some other schools just to walk around them.’ And, so, I went to Puget Sound and really liked it … and thought it was a really good fit for me.”
Puget Sound seems to feel the same way. The Loggers wrapped up their Northwest Conference schedule March 20 and are currently in position to win the conference title, though some teams still have as many as three games left to play due to schedule changes.
The conference will not be playing a postseason this year, so the standings are very much a matter of pride.
“It’s just a weird year,” Puget Sound head coach Kim Calkins said. “We don’t get any NCAA tournament or anything. It’s just a matter of trying to get as much as we can out of conference play. And that’s how the kids see it, for sure.”
Cholakian has used her sophomore campaign to emerge as one of the premier forwards in the Northwest Conference. She ranks fifth in the conference in goals with three, third in assists with five, and third in overall points with nine. She is also the Northwest’s most prolific shot taker, leading the conference, by far, with 31 attempts. In second place is Pacific Lutheran’s Maddie Landreth with 18.
“There’s not another player like Ava in our conference,” Calkins said. “And that’s very unique to the diversity to our team. … She is deceptively fast, and she is very strong on the ball. She’s a goal scorer, so she wants to shoot, and she wants to score. … She has a prowess for the goal, and that’s something you want in a forward.”
In arriving at Puget Sound last season, Cholakian was immediately in the mix for regular rotation minutes. In the first game of her collegiate career — Puget Sound’s 3-0 loss Aug. 30, 2019 to perennial powerhouse Wheaton-Illinois — she made an immediate impression on her new coach.
“She rose to the challenge quite well in the game,” Calkins said. “And, to me, that was very telling about the kind of player she was.”
She cracked the starting lineup soon thereafter and returned this year to help ready the Loggers for a fast start despite the usual fall season being pushed to the spring due to coronavirus closures. Puget Sound entered the year poised to compete, winning its first four games of the season.
“We talked as a group that if we were going to play games … we wanted to make the most of it and not just be content and happy to play,” Calkins said. “We wanted to compete. So, the team definitely had that mentality going into our first game.”
In Puget Sound’s home opener, its third match of the season, Cholakian produced a key assist on Radhika Webster Schultz’s game-winning goal during the 53rd minute of a 1-0 victory over Whitman College. A day later, Cholakian was at the forefront of a 2-0 win over Whitman, scoring the game’s first goal in the 16th minute.
Then, after a Feb. 27 loss 1-0 to rival Pacific Lutheran — the Loggers’ first loss of the season — Cholakian fired back with a vengeance. In Puget Sound’s 4-0 win the following day against Pacific Lutheran, the sophomore attempted five shots, putting two on goal, and scoring once.
“It’s our crosstown rival, so we definitely get a little more amped up,” Cholakian said. “We thought at the time it was going to be our last home game, so we wanted to defend our home field.”
Due to a makeup game, Puget Sound got the opportunity to play one more home match last Saturday in the team’s conference finale. The Loggers have two more non-conference games slated, travelling to Seattle Pacific on Saturday, then concluding the year April 10 at Western Washington.
According to Calkins, with hopes the 2021 season normalizes in the fall, the best may be yet to come for Cholakian.
“She was an integral part of our program as a freshman, so I only expect more from her from year to year,” Calkins said. “So, our expectation for Ava, we’re excited to see what she’s going to do, and how she’s going to continue to impact the program. I think it’s only going to get better each year.”
What’s certain, though, is Cholakian has found a home at the small Tacoma, Washington campus of Puget Sound.
“I think it was the right choice for me, personally,” Cholakian said. “I enjoy not just the soccer aspect but the community … and also I think our team, even though we’re a small DIII, we take everything very seriously. I think sometimes DIII is not as appreciated … but I think we still work equally as hard. And I appreciate that out of my team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.