SAN JOSE — Alexa Couto’s final varsity softball game didn’t go the way she would have liked, but the Notre Dame-Belmont senior scored a moral victory merely by getting back onto the diamond.
No. 4-seed NDB’s Central Coast Section Division V championship game jinx continued Saturday at San Jose City College with an 8-2 loss to No. 2 North Salinas (13-12). It is the second straight year the Tigers have fallen in the CCS finals. NDB has appeared in three CCS title games since the program’s last section championship in 2009, including losses in 2016 (Division III) and 2022 (Division IV).
Couto — one of NDB’s two graduating seniors — limped off the field in the third inning after getting caught stealing. The senior catcher exited for two innings but reentered in the fifth, then earned an RBI during the Tigers’ last-gasp, two-run rally in the seventh when she got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“I just wanted to be back in so badly,” Couto said. “I had so much anger. I’ve never felt so much anger in a softball game within me. … I was hurting so bad, but I was like: ‘This is my last game, how do you expect me to not play?’”
North Salinas pitcher Iliana Perez enjoyed quite a day, taking a no-hitter and a shutout into the seventh. The freshman walked eight on the day but pitched carefully and tactically. Perez struck out seven and kept the ball on the infield through the first four innings. Couto was the first Tigers batter to get the ball to the outfield when she closed the fifth inning with a flyout to right.
Perez also reached base in all three of her plate appearances, going 2 for 2 with a walk and a two-run home run.
With the Tigers (14-11) trailing 8-0 in the seventh, NDB junior Ava Chung broke up the no-no with a line-drive single to center. Hailey Truong followed with a hit, and NDB sent eight batters to the plate in the inning.
“I didn’t even know that I broke it up,” Chung said. “I was more thinking: ‘OK, now we’ve got to keep it going.’”
NDB pitcher Allison Lui closed out the year throwing every pitch of the Tigers’ three CCS playoff games and worked effectively one turn through the North Salinas batting order. The Lady Vikings entered the day hitting .315 as a team.
“I think she has been phenomenal, especially closing in on the end of the season,” Notre Dame-Belmont head coach Booker said. “She turns it on when she needs to. … She’s been struggling with injuries all year. So, I’m really proud of the kid and the way she came out and pitched and threw her best stuff today.”
Lui was betrayed by her defense in the first inning when three errors led to the first North Salinas run. Kalea Deleon hit a topper down the line that appeared to hit the NDB first baseman’s glove in foul territory, but was called a fair ball, and went for a fielding error. Deleon then stole second with Couto’s throw sailing into center field allowing Deleon to advance to third, and the throw went through the wickets of the center fielder allowing Deleon to score, giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
In the third, Roxy Vargas reached on a one-out single, and Clarissa Corona followed with a liner to center on which the NDB outfielder initially broke in, only to readjust and have the ball sail just over her glove, putting runners at second and third. Gabriella Perez then drove home the Vikings’ second run on a sacrifice fly to center.
“Defense has been a challenge in that sense that we have a lot of players playing abnormal positions,” Booker said. “We’ve had to fill a lot of gaps that you don’t want to fill; you don’t want to say: ‘I don’t know who’s going to play first base or center field today.’ So, we’ve had a lot of shifts, and there haven’t been too many players in our lineup that have gotten to be comfortable in their position because … we have two players that have played in the same position all year round.”
North Salinas broke it open in the fourth, sending eight batters to the plate amid a five-run outburst. Iliana Perez’s two-run homer to left gave the Vikings a 4-0 lead. Corona followed with a three-run shot to center. In the sixth, North Salinas tacked on another insurance run when Gabriella Perez doubled home Deleon.
Prior to the seventh inning, NDB seized on a scoreboard malfunction to fire up the dugout.
“The scoreboard went out, so we were like: ‘OK, 0-0 game, let’s start fresh and here we go,’” Booker said. “So, we really just wanted to go into it with a clear mind and not think about [the no-hitter].”
After Chung and Truong singled back-to-back, Katie Johnson drove in NDB’s first run with an RBI groundout. Lui and Juliette Ramirez then walked to load the bases, and Couto took a drop-ball off her front shin to force home Truong.
Couto’s injury opened the door for NDB senior Abbey Earnshaw to catch for two innings in her final varsity game.
“I think they’re both really huge leaders on our team,” Chung said. “Alexa has been my best friend on the team since freshman year. She always brings in the freshmen, and so does Abbey, they’re the glue to our team. So, it will be interesting to see what next year’s dynamic will be like.”
With the win, North Salinas advances to the CIF Northern California Softball Championships, opening Tuesday.
NDB finishes the year with a .328 team batting average, a noticeable dip from last year’s offensive juggernaut that hit .437. Junior shortstop Malaina Alifano — one of just two Tigers who played every game at the same defensive position, along with junior right fielder Dani DeMera — paced NDB with a .468 average.
