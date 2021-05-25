Notre Dame-Belmont freshman Tiana Pan wasn’t very talkative following Monday’s elimination loss at Menlo School.
Pan was justified in her reticence. Her NDB girls’ tennis team had just had its season ended in a 7-0 sweep to No. 1-seed Menlo in the Central Coast Section girls’ tennis tournament quarterfinals. The Tigers didn’t win so much as a set. And Pan suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Menlo’s No.1 single, senior Addie Ahlstrom.
Maybe Pan is just naturally unexcitable when it comes to talking tennis. But one person who certainly is excited about the upcoming freshman is NDB head coach Art Soriano, who this season built a singles heavy lineup anchored by Pan.
“She’s definitely got a lot of potential,” Soriano said. “She’s more serious than any of the other players we’ve ever had on the team.”
It has been a CCS tennis season like no other. The abbreviated season got pushed to the spring because of coronavirus closures last fall, when the girls’ tennis season is traditionally played.
But the No. 8 Tigers seized on the shortened postseason field and made a little history. With last Thursday’s 6-1 win over unseeded Leigh, NDB advanced to the CCS quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Pan has been the cornerstone of the singles lineup all season. But singles play had never been a strength for NDB until this year, Soriano said. The team has long employed strong doubles, prompted by one unique factor — volleyball overflow. Soriano has spent his eight years as the team’s head coach building doubles teams from players who were cut from the NDB volleyball team.
“What made them special is they were doubles specialists,” Soriano said, “and they would rush the net and spike the ball, spike the ball, and it was a good formula.”
This wasn’t the case this year, much in part to the abbreviated tennis schedule not lending to Soriano being able to build up his doubles players. So, Pan arrived just in time to give the new-look Tigers their first year-round competitive tournament player to shine in the singles lineup.
“This year it was the total opposite,” Soriano said. “Our team is kind of unusual. We actually have solid singles players.”
NDB got off to a fast start this season in scoring two major upsets. The Tigers defeated both St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Prep, marking the first time the team has beaten either in Soriano’s eight years at the school.
Then came a matchup with West Bay Athletic League champion Harker, a team that had stunned the local tennis scene earlier in the season with a 4-3 win over powerhouse Menlo, ending Menlo’s 266-match winning streak in league play dating back to 1995. NDB also fell in heads-up play to Harker, but Soriano viewed the 5-2 loss as a moral victory.
Pan scored one of the two individual victories against Harker. And while she dropped her individual match against Sacred Heart Prep earlier in the season, she did take the match to a super tiebreaker.
“I could have done better in the Sacred Heart match,” Pan said. “I didn’t do as well in the tiebreak as I was supposed to. I kept missing a lot.”
Pan may be overly critical of her game, but she’s no longer frustrated — not the way she has been through the past two seasons, each of which were derailed by injury. The freshman is coming off a knee injury that sidelined her for much of her career at Ralston Middle School. In fact, she hasn’t played a full season since her sixth-grade year.
“She was good in middle school but she had injuries,” Soriano said. “So, she didn’t play that much.”
Now, Pan is a regular tournament player in the 16U division. Over the weekend, she played in a tournament in San Jose, where she posted a 1-1 record. It has been a while since she won a tournament, she said, which might be a good thing. Her last tournament championship came last year but she soon found herself back on the injured list with a back injury.
Still, the 15-year-old plays as frequently as possible.
“I try to do it as much as I can,” Pan said.
In Monday’s other action: Menlo No. 2 single Trisha Zhang defeated Ashna Tumuluri 6-0, 6-0; Menlo No. 3 Brynn Brady defeated Arya Tumuluri 6-0, 6-2; Menlo No. 4 Charlotte Yao defeated Mara Ritters 6-3, 6-2; Menlo No. 1 doubles Lindsey Ball and CC Golub defeated Kyra Green and Taylor Klein 6-0, 6-0; Menlo No. 2 doubles Natalie Westermann and Elizabeth Westermann — sisters playing for the first time ever as a doubles team at Menlo — defeated Annica Kim and Nikka Ahani 6-1, 6-0; and Menlo No. 3 doubles Penelope Anderson and Alex Viret defeated Thayer Ettrick and Casey Peterson 6-0, 6-0.
