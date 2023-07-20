Just eight months after the men’s World Cup, it’s the women’s turn to take center stage on the international sports scene. The WWC, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicked off this morning with four games, with the USA-Vietnam game scheduled for Friday.
If you’re a big-time soccer fan, it will behoove you to be a night owl or an insomniac because a bulk of the games will be played late at night or early in the morning here on the West Coast.
This will be the most problematic watching experience since the 2002 men’s World Cup, which was co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.
It’s not all bad news, however. There are a handful of games through the group-play stage that will be available a little bit earlier, depending on which team you root for. If you’re like me and want to completely immerse yourself in all the games, or at least a majority of them, expect to be a little sleep deprived.
As is customary, host nation New Zealand kicked off the tournament at midnight today against Norway, which was followed by the other host nation, Australia, taking on Ireland at 3 a.m. PDT.
If those times are not to your liking, never fear. The final two games Thursday — Nigeria-Canada and Philippines-Switzerland — kick off at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively.
Now, if you only care about the U.S. national team, there is a bit of good news. Considering the United States is the two-time defending World Cup champs, its first two group-stage games are smack dab in the middle of primetime back East, which means 6 p.m. starts against Vietnam Friday and Netherlands July 26 on the West Coast.
But to show us that FIFA, ahem, shows no favoritism, the final group-stage game, U.S. vs Portugal, will kick off at midnight Aug. 1.
But, those early- to late-evening kickoffs are few and far between. Of the 64 matches played throughout the tournament — from the opener to the final — only 14 will be played before midnight.
And it gets worse the deeper the tournament goes. In the round of 16, which begins the knockout portion of the tournament, only one game starts before midnight — which I’m guessing FIFA hopes will feature the United States, assuming they make it that far and it would be a monumental shock if it didn’t.
Only one quarterfinal game starts at 6 p.m. and the final four games of the tournament — the two semifinals, the third-place match and the championship — will all be played between midnight and 3 a.m., with the final scheduled for 3 a.m. Aug. 20.
I’m sure Fox, which owns the broadcast rights for the games, will show replays of games throughout the day, but good luck trying to avoid the results as they come in at 6 a.m.
The common thinking is that the rest of the world has caught up the U.S. women on the international soccer circuit. The Americans have won four of the eight Women’s World Cups that have been contested, despite going 16 years between the 1999 win and the 2015 victory.
While it’s technically true that the rest of the world has caught up to the US, American players have had a heavy influence on that.
Not accounting for the actual U.S. team, there are 53 Americans playing for 13 other countries at this year’s WCC. The Philippines team, in particular, could be considered Team USA East. Of the 23 players on the Philippines roster, 18 are from the United States — including Reina Bonta, a graduate of Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland and the daughter of California Attorney General Rob Bonta and his wife Mia Bonta, a member of the California Assembly. Also on the team is Milpitas High School graduate Sarina Bolden.
If you want to bore down even deeper, California is the state most represented around the world. Eight of the members of the U.S. team are from California, just ahead of the Philippines team, which counts seven Californians on its roster.
All told, there are 21 players from California that will be playing in the Women’s World Cup.
