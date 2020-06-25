I’ll admit: I’m a pessimist at heart. So no matter how much hope I hold out for a fall sports season for Peninsula high schools, I can’t help but think it’s a long shot.
How could I feel otherwise? Despite cautious excitement for local student-athletes getting back on the field to start exercising again, the sports landscape, as a whole, is not looking good. For all the reports of the NBA, MLB and the NFL restarting/beginning their seasons, there are just as many reports of pro players testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, as quickly as college student-athletes return to activity, reports are just as quickly coming out about dozens of players testing positive for the virus.
That’s assuming a particular college is even offering sports. Monday, a pair of NCAA Division III schools announced they are canceling their fall sport schedule. Wednesday, the Associated Press came out with a list of schools that have cut sports to make up for budget shortfalls. In the three NCAA division, along with the NAIA, there are 126 sports teams that have or will be cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Wednesday, John Devine, a former longtime local sports reporter for the Monterey Herald, tweeted the Monterey Bay Youth Football League has canceled the upcoming season.
And then there is society at large. Despite best efforts to try and contain the virus, positive tests are surging all around the country.
This is hardly the environment to send kids, especially those in contact or close-proximity sports, out to compete.
Another big question to ask: will fans be allowed in the stands? As much as the athletes enjoy competing, their families and friends enjoy it almost as much as the players do. How will the student-athletes be kept safe, essentially, from one another? Do school districts have the capacity to test players as much as necessary to make sure they are safe to participate in games?
I know I’m probably freaking out a lot of the coaches with whom I am in regular contact. Trust me. There is nothing that I want more than business as usual come September. But as more and more bad news continues to emerge, the more I think a September start for no more than a few sports is in the cards.
I hope I’m wrong. As a pessimist, I probably am.
***
Browsing through Facebook Wednesday morning, there was a KNBR report about the San Francisco Giants’ latest undrafted free agent signing — Tyler Forner from Camas High School in Washington.
Turns out Forner spent a few years growing up in San Mateo before moving to Washington. Apparently, he returned to the Bay Area frequently and was a huge Giants fan.
There was a picture that went with the story, supplied by Forner. It was a picture of two young kids sitting in the Giants’ dugout at now-Oracle Park.
Obviously, one of the kids was Forner. The other? Luke Bottari, the former Serra standout who helped lead the Padres to a 2017 state football title and current College of San Mateo quarterback.
***
The Washington Redskins announced it is removing the name of team founder George Preston Marshall from its stadium Ring of Honor and erasing his name from the team’s website and training facility.
Turns out Marshall was a bona fide racist who is on record as saying the only reason he signed a Black player in 1962 because he was “forced to do so.”
Just as everyone is looking to distance themselves from any kind of racist past, it is beyond hypocritical for Washington to take these steps without also making the most logical decision. There is no amount of “scrubbing” the Washington team can do to distance itself from its racist past until it changes the actual nickname of the team.
Anything less is simply lip service.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.