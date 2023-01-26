The Peninsula Athletic League is all about competitive equity in nearly every sport it offers. The Bay, Ocean and Lake divisions are aligned based on a team’s competitiveness. The most competitive teams play in the Bay. The least competitive play in the Lake. Those in the middle comprise the Ocean Division.
The Central Coast Section and California Interscholastic Federation are doing the same, as both organizations spend more time in making sure playoff games are competitive.
And it mostly works, as the goal is to keep athletes engaged and playing hard when they see they have a chance to be in ball games. PAL football, volleyball, tennis, water polo, baseball, softball, heck, even badminton are all aligned by competitive balance.
But not basketball. For some reason, most of the decision makers have decided basketball does not need to go through the same competitive equity check as other sports do. Thus, you have the two-division PAL basketball system set-up based on geography — North and South. While there are a number of competitive games throughout the season, there are also a number of lopsided affairs as well. Tuesday night, for example, the Oceana girls’ team dropped a 63-27 decision to Jefferson. The San Mateo girls suffered a 68-30 loss to Carlmont.
On the boys’ side, Half Moon Bay beat Westmoor by 30, 75-45.
Is there a benefit to doing it this way?
San Mateo athletic director Jeff Scheller believes there is. He admits that his girls’ team is not having fun, although the Bearcats were competitive in a 62-49 loss to rival Burlingame last Friday. But Scheller believes there is more to it than just wins and losses.
“I hate watching us lose, but I think there is a bigger picture,” Scheller said. “If someone was sitting in my gym for Friday night’s quad … it’s full. The Burlingame student section was almost full. Our student section was full. … They’re not good scores, but when I see the kids hanging out with each other (it’s all worth it). … It’s a safe place on a Friday night to show up and hang out with friends.
“Guys … who want a power league, we tried that.”
From 2010 to 2012, the PAL was set up on a competitive-equity basis, with Bay, Ocean and Lake division teams. In those three seasons, the San Mateo girls’ team finished 6-4 in the Ocean, and 6-4 and 7-3 playing in the Bay Division. Obviously those Bearcats squads had some talent and were good.
But Scheller said that success didn’t translate in the stands.
“I vividly remember 2010, ‘11 and ‘12,” Scheller said. “No one came to watch … our games and the quads weren’t what they should have been (attendance wise).
“If the community stuff isn’t there anymore, what’s the point?”
With student bodies still looking to reconnect with each other as we continue to avoid COVID as best we can, basketball games, especially Friday night quads, are more of a social gathering than a sporting event. If the games are competitive, it’s a bonus. And 20 years from now, those players who spent their high school sports careers with lopsided losses, will look back with bemusement, but hopefully it hasn’t defined them.
It can be hard to swallow in the moment, but sometimes you have to take your lumps for the greater good.
“In a community sense, it’s better to stay geographic,” Scheller said. “If you asked middle-of-the-road people, we want to keep the quads geographical.”
It’s a fine line, however. What happens when the limited supply of athletes dries up because of continued failure of the program? Scheller said you get what he has seen with several programs in the San Jose area.
“Some San Jose schools are eliminating JV programs,” Scheller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.