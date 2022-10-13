The Daily Journal sports staff — me and Terry “The Road Warrior” Bernal — were chatting about the current high school football season, when we came upon the topic of: how does the relegation and demotion among the three Peninsula Athletic League divisions be affected with the merger with the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League?
You’ve read a lot about the merger between these leagues in these pages over the last several months and, for the most part, the impact has been minimal. If you didn’t know there was a merger, you wouldn’t know there was a merger.
But there are a couple tweaks involving the structuring of the now five-division PAL (Bay, De Anza, Ocean, El Camino and Lake divisions) and for the most part, the promotion and relegation will remain the same.
But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some work and some complications that will inevitably come up.
“It’s hard, man (getting all this stuff right),” said Steve Sell, Aragon head coach and athletic director, as well as the point person for the merger of the leagues.
There will be changes to how the process of the divisions will be made. When it was just the PAL, the decisions were more subjective: coaches would lobby to move up — or down — based on a number of factors.
With the new 32-team format, those factors will still be included — previous season varsity and junior varsity records, roster size, the number of returning all-league players and computer rankings. But for the most part, the decisions will be based on power points — the amount of points teams receive based on the competition they play. Teams in the Bay and De Anza divisions earn more points than teams in the Ocean and El Camino divisions, which earn more points than those teams in the Lake Division.
At that point, a committee of seven will decide which teams belong in which division, based on geography — the top six teams in the south would form the De Anza Division, the top six teams in the north form the Bay Division and so on. And if necessary, a team from the PAL may find itself in a mostly-SCVAL division and vice versa.
While the data will drive most of the decisions, there is still some human input that could come into play. Sell said the concept of “significant misplacement” could become a factor. This is when the gap between the top teams in a division is so much greater than the bottom teams, that league representatives will consider moving a team to a lower division.
Sell said if those kinds of situations start to appear more regularly, then the league would think about going to straight power points to determine divisions and the geographical aspect that is currently in use would be discarded.
“If we come to the point where the gap is really bad, we’d have to do something,” Sell said. “If the fifth- and sixth-place teams (in a division) start really having negative experiences, then you have to look at straight power (points being the system).”
As the season has gone along, it has become obvious the teams from the traditional PAL, top to bottom, are better than almost all of the teams from the SCVAL. In the De Anza Division, Los Gatos and Wilcox are head and shoulders better than the rest of the division. You could make the argument that the last place team in the Bay Division, which is currently Aragon, would have a strong shot at finishing third in the De Anza.
If that discrepancy continues, you could hear coaches wanting to change up the way the divisions are currently constructed and there could be some significant shake-ups.
There are some coaches who simply want the best to play the best, regardless of geography. The PAL may eventually get to that point, but that is not on the table as of yet.
Sell, however, is confident any issues about competitive balance will be worked out.
“If we can put this merger together to begin with … then I think we can respond to the competitive realities that might be moving (teams) in either direction,” Sell said. “We all just have to be kind of honest (about our football teams and divisions).”
