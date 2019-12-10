The worst thing about the non-league portion of the season — regardless the sport — is trying to compile weekly schedules to run in the newspaper.
Unlike the regular season, when leagues have league schedules on league websites, finding non-league schedules is like going on a scavenger hunt. With more than 20 schools in the Daily Journal coverage area, it would take forever to go to every single school website to compile weekly schedules — assuming the schools have updated their websites.
That’s why sites like Maxpreps.com are a great resource. But when it comes to basketball and soccer, especially, it can be a little dicey figuring out whether a game is a non-league game or part of a tournament.
So when I saw that the Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ soccer team had a Tuesday game scheduled against sister school Mercy-Burlingame at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, I had to check in with NDB athletic director Jason Levine to make sure this wasn’t a misprint.
Turns out, the schedule was right. Much like Levi’s Stadium has hosted high school football games for the last several years, the home of the San Jose Earthquakes hosts a high school soccer series. This year marks the third year of the series.
“The kids are excited. They’re looking forward to it. The parents are excited. Mercy will bring a good crowd,” Levine said.
The game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
Levine said the Tigers, who are the reigning Central Coast Section Division II champions, had an opportunity to play Carondelet, an East Bay power right across the street from De La Salle in Concord.
Instead, Levine said his school decided to keep it in the family and invited Mercy to be their opponent.
“Even though we’re in the same league (the WBAL Foothill Division) and will play each other twice, I thought it was be nice to keep it a tri-school thing (NDB, Mercy and Serra are all related),” Levine said.
The game should be a good test for both teams. Mercy is off to a 3-0 start, having outscored its opponents 14-0. NDB graduated eight seniors from last year’s squad, including top-scorer Ava Cholakian, main playmaker Mariah Diaz and key defender Shea Levy. The Tigers are off to a bit slower start than the Crusaders. While NDB is undefeated, the Tigers have a win to go along with a pair of ties.
To qualify to play in the high school series, schools had to buy upwards of 50 tickets to San Jose Earthquakes games. Both NDB and Mercy reached the ticket threshold.
Other than the use of Avaya’s facilities, NDB, as the home team, is responsible for any other perks. So, Levine will have Adam Currier, the school’s cross country and track coach, handle the pre-game announcing duties, while sophomore Lexi Coral will sing the national anthem.
Parking in the Platinum lot and admission at the south entrance are free. Restrooms and a concession stand will be available and no, “The Largest Outdoor Bar in North America” will not be open.
***
The 43nd annual Burlingame Lions Club Tournament tips off today with an eight-team bracket. Kicking things off is Aragon-Gunn at 3:30 p.m., Half Moon Bay-Menlo at 5 p.m., Burlingame-Oceana at 6:30 p.m. And Hillsdale-Stuart Hall rounding out the first day of action at 8 p.m.
The Burlingame Lions Club Tournament is usually a solid mix of teams, and this year is no different.
Both Burlingame (5-1 overall) and Hillsdale (5-0) are off to strong starts and while the Panthers should cruise past an Oceana team they pummeled in the season opener, the Knights should expect a major challenge when they go up against a 5-1 Stuart Hall squad that is also the tournament’s defending champion.
Aragon (2-3) already has a 60-57 defeat at the hands of Stuart Hall. But the Dons, despite the losing record, have been in every game, with their largest defeat being just nine points in a 59-50 loss to Jefferson at the Blue and Gold Tournament. Gunn (1-1) dropped a three-point decision to Hillsdale in its opener before blasting San Jose, 71-43.
Half Moon Bay (2-3) is coming off a 1-1 weekend in Monterey County, beating Pacific Grove 64-53 and falling to an undefeated Carmel squad, 75-63. Menlo (0-1) opened its season last week, falling to Mitty, 72-41.
The tournament runs through Friday with four game each day, beginning at 3:30 and running roughly every hour-and-a-half. All teams are guaranteed three games each.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
