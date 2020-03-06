LAFAYETTE — It’s official. The story of the Burlingame girls’ soccer team can officially become a Hollywood script.
But will there be a Hollywood finish?
The Panthers will get a chance to write the final chapter on an improbable 2019-2020 season as they advance to the Northern California Division III championship game Saturday after beating Acalanes 1-0 in the semifinals Thursday in Lafayette.
“It’s incredible,” said Burlingame starting goalkeeper Sophia Young, who finished with seven saves and anchored a defense that held an opponent to one or fewer goals for the 22nd time this season.
“This is crazy,” said Lillian Potter, who scored in the 30th minute against the Dons.
Now, the No. 8 Panthers — the last seed in the bracket — will travel to Santa Rosa to face No. 2 Montgomery in the Nor Cal title game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Vikings topped No. 6 Christian Brothers-Sacramento 2-1 in the other semifinal.
The Panthers’ season reads like a fairy tale: after a 5-0-2 start to the season, they staggered to a fifth-place finish in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division. At the league’s post-season coaches meeting, the Panthers were relegated to the Ocean Division for the 2020-21 season. Having barely snuck into the Central Coast Section’s Division III bracket as the No. 6 seed, Burlingame has embarked on a five-game playoff winning streak, having allowed just one goal in regulation and overtime during that time.
“These kids played back-to-back 100-minute games (last week),” said Burlingame head coach Phillip DeRosa, whose team won in penalty kicks in both the CCS semifinals and championship game.
“Then we turnaround and play a (Nor Cal) quarterfinal game (Tuesday).”
The Panthers (14-4-6) didn’t need overtime against fifth-seeded Acalanes (18-6-3) as Potter scored the game’s only goal about 10 minutes before halftime. It was the culmination of a half during which the Panthers dominated the Dons. They outshot Acalanes 5-3 in the opening half and had the more dangerous chances.
Burlingame had a couple of near misses earlier in the half. A Kerry Wakasa attempt from 30 yards out had the Acalanes goalkeeper beat, but it sailed just a little high over the top of the goal in the 14th minute.
Ten minutes later, Potter had a golden opportunity slip wide. Grace Shin sent a perfect diagonal pass to the right flank and Potter ran onto the pass and with the goalkeeper coming out to the top of the penalty box. Potter chipped a shot that rolled just wide left of the goal.
“From our vantage point (on the sideline), that was going in,” DeRosa said. “We swore it was going in.”
Considering the Panthers haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since a 4-0 win over Terra Nova Jan. 30, the ability to capitalize on chances is paramount to their success.
“Our game is — solid, strong defense, wait for an opportunity and take advantage,” DeRosa said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. I hope we get another (chance).’”
That chance came six minutes later and this time, Potter did not miss. After thwarting an Acalanes attack, the Panthers worked the ball up through the midfield to Wakasa, who sent a pass through the middle of the Dons’ defensive line. An Acalanes defender fanned on her clearance attempt and Potter was in on goal, from the left side of the penalty box, Potter sent a shot to the far right side of the net to put the Panthers up 1-0 at halftime.
“It was super frustrating (to miss that first chance),” said Potter, one of the Panthers’ captains. “It was amazing just have a second chance.”
After Burlingame controlled the pace and possession in the first half, the script flipped in the second as Acalanes dominated the final 40 minutes. The Dons were the ones stringing together passes, winning all the 50-50 balls and shoulder challenges. As the Dons kept pressing forward, the Panthers began sagging even more, to the point Potter was the only forward over the final 20 minutes of the game.
“We got a little tired and sloppy (offensively),” DeRosa said.
And the Panthers are completely comfortable playing a defensive game. Young said the team feels like one goal is enough and the defense will take it from there.
“My defense this whole season has been so good,” Young said of Ella Macko, Allison Bradley, Courtney Koch and Aidan Bardsley.
“I just feel confident.”
The Dons best scoring chance in the first half came on a cross to the front of the goal that Young dove to her left to save. In the second half, Acalanes outshot Burlingame 5-0, but all five shots came from 20 to 30 yards out and were routine saves for Young.
One that wasn’t a shot but just as dangerous came in the final minute of the game as the Dons sent 10 players into the Burlingame penalty box — including the Dons’ goalkeeper — on a free kick from just past midfield. Acalanes’ Tatum Zuber stepped up and sent the ball into the box. Young came off her line to punch the ball clear.
“I saw it, and I think it was their goalkeeper who was coming at me,” Young said. “I just knew I had to get it out.”
The ball pinballed around before finally going out for an Acalanes corner kick. Zuber crossed the ball — but it sailed harmlessly out of bounds and the center referee blew the whistle to end the game.
“Coming into the season, we had, almost, an entirely new team,” Potter said. “It was so far out there to think we could even be in CCS.”
And now the Panthers are playing for the Northern California championship. Montgomery finished second in the North Bay Oak Division standings and won 10 in a row before losing to league rival Maria Carrillo in the North Coast Section Division II championship game. In two Nor Cal games, however, the Vikings have outscored their opponents 7-1 and have 20 games with two goals or more this season.
That doesn’t mean anything to the Panthers.
“Once we beat (No. 1 seed) Mountain View (in the first round Tuesday), it was a confidence booster,” Potter said. “I feel we can play with anyone.”
Boys’ soccer
No. 1 Jesuit 2, No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep 1 OT
Ethan Veghte gave the Gators a 1-0 lead at halftime, but the Marauders (25-1-1) tied the score early in the second half and then got the game-winner in overtime to end the season for SHP (20-2-2).
