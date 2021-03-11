It would appear the “Skull Game” is a no go this season.
The annual rivalry “Skull Game” played between Terra Nova and Half Moon Bay has been a staple of rivalry week for since 1964. With the two teams playing in different school districts, however, the start date for football activities proved too difficult to sync up. While Half Moon Bay was cleared to begin full football practice March 1 — and was able to run less official training practices prior to that — the Jefferson Union High School District football teams, Terra Nova and Jefferson, were not allowed back on their respective fields until Monday.
Half Moon Bay has already committed to an April 16 rivalry-week game against Woodside, the same day Terra Nova will now play Jefferson. Terra Nova is slated to play a three-game season, starting April 2 against Burlingame. Jefferson will open play March 26 against San Mateo. This leaves Jefferson two weeks and three days to prepare for game action. Terra Nova will have three weeks and three days.
Six other Peninsula Athletic League teams open play Friday for a six-game schedule.
“We just aren’t ready,” Terra Nova head coach Jason Picolotti said. “Physically, other schools … have been practicing and conditioning. We haven’t been practicing [until] last week.”
The Jefferson Union High School District had earlier this year opted out of playing athletics. Then in a school board meeting last Tuesday, they reversed course, allowing for their district’s two football teams to resume practices this week.
“The Jefferson Union District said: No, no, no, never,” Picolotti said. “Then last Tuesday at the board meeting they said: ‘OK, you can start.’”
Jefferson head coach Sergio Portela Jr. said he recognizes the magnitude of the current health crisis, which left Jefferson’s city of Daly City on the geographic front line of San Mateo County in terms of its stricter neighbor, San Francisco County.
“Something that was mentioned in a board meeting was exactly that,” Portela said. “San Francisco closed and a lot of the people from San Francisco County were coming over to Daly City … to get their basic essentials. Yeah, we were a hot spot.”
But Portela said he views the opportunity for Jefferson athletes to get back on the football field and compete as a critical life lesson.
“They had initially opted out and the district decided to opt back in,” Portela said. “I understand we’re in the middle of something serious. … It’s sad, it sucks, it’s hurtful. I think it’s scary for young people … but I made it a point that we’re not going to make excuses. We have not done anything (football related). Monday, March 8, was the first time we stepped on campus since the last day we were in school (March 2020). … There was a group of guys that took it upon themselves to keep themselves in check … but we did not have any organized activities of any kind.”
Jefferson Union High School District students have yet to return to the classroom.
Picolotti said Terra Nova has been observing the same strict rules as Jefferson, citing the example he, not being a teacher at the school, isn’t even allowed on campus every day until the start of football practice.
“I went to give the kids jerseys just so they could take senior pictures, and there were guys at the school that wouldn’t even let me walk six feet in the door; they kicked me out,” Picolotti said. “So, we’ve been doing it strictly by the books.”
The rivalry-week matchup between Jefferson and Terra Nova should be tinged with a little drama, at least, as junior wide receiver/defensive back Dylan Camp transferred from Terra Nova to Jefferson.
“That was kind of a shock,” Picolotti said.
Camp will join a strong cast of seniors such as linebacker Nicolas Sunga, defensive back Romien Taguiam, 6-foot-5 lineman John Bolles, and on offense with running back Brooks Daniels.
“We’re going to play tough, hard football as best as we can,” Portela said. “We’re going to compete. And we’re not going to lay down for anybody. … They’re going to compete the best they can.”
Terra Nova will be led by junior quarterback Dominic Gordon, senior running back/linebacker Dimitri Fabiani-Wyatt and 6-foot-3 senior lineman Luke Avery.
“Our whole offensive line is going to be all underclassmen except Luke Avery,” Picolotti said. “It’s a good problem, actually, because right now the strength of our team is going to be our offensive line.”
How well this translates into game reps is yet to be seen. What’s nearly certain, though, is none of Terra Nova’s game reps will be against Half Moon Bay, ending an annual tradition dating back to the 1960s.
“We’ll go out there and do our best, we’ll be competitive,” Picolotti said. “But as far as the ‘Skull Game,’ I guess it’s just not in the cards this year.”
