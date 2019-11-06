The Peninsula Athletic League individual singles and doubles tennis tournament pretty much went according to the chalk as the seven of the top eight single seeds and all five doubles seeds advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Quarterfinal matches begin at 12:30 p.m., followed immediately by the semifinal matches. All matches for the remainder of the tournament have been moved to San Mateo because of the ongoing renovations of the Burlingame Aquatic Center.
Burlingame’s Ella Rafferty was the only unseeded player to advance to the quarters of the singles tournament. The freshman cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round before knocking off No. 5 Raisselle Kyaw of El Camino, 6-3, 6-3.
Rafferty will face off against No. 4 seed Victoria Gittoes. The sophomore from Carlmont dropped only two games over two matches. She also had a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round and won her second-round match 6-1, 6-1.
Top-seeded Ava Martin, a freshman from Menlo-Atherton, had a first-round bye before routing her second-round opponent at love.
She will face San Mateo’s Jully Huang, the No. 8 seed, in the round of eight. Huang used a pair of breaks in her first-round match to post a 6-3, 6-4 decision. She had a easier time in the second round, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Annika Lin, the No. 2 seed out of Carlmont, also had a bye into the second round, where she cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
She will face No. 7 seed Michaela Llewelyn of Burlingame, who dropped only one game over two matches — 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0.
The final quarterfinal pair will pit No. 3 seed Charlie Smith of M-A against No. 6 Leilani Hereford of Half Moon Bay. Smith played her first match in the second round, a 6-4, 6-0 win. Hereford lost a total of four games over two matches. She opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win and followed with a 6-1, 6-2 decision.
The doubles tournament was just as routine. Jessica Fu and Christina Wu, Aragon’s top two singles players and the No. 1 seed, advanced to the quarterfinals following wins of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-0.
They will face M-A’s unseeded duo of Emma Williams and Dana Lau, who dropped only two games over four sets. They won their first-round match 6-1, 6-1 and blanked their second-round opponents at love.
Burlingame’s Wachhorst sisters — Maddie and Molly, the No. 4 seed — also cruised into the second day of the three-day tournament, winning their matches 6-0, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-0. They will face off with Carlmont’s Saanika Joshi and Nikhila Raman. The Scots’ pair was pushed to a rare third set in the opener, but they held off Woodside’s Carmen Bechtel and Amy Wong 7-5, 5-7, 6-1. Their second-round match was a much more tame affair, a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Sarah Marks and Lila Motamedi, the No. 2 seed, will take on Half Moon Bay’s Josie Miller and Charlotte Ragozin. After an easy win in the first round, 6-1, 6-4, Marks and Motamedi had to work to win the first set of their second-round match, ultimately prevailing 7-5, 6-2.
Miller and Ragozin, after a first-round win, needed three sets to get past Minami Suruki and Anusha Yelanj of Hillsdale, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The final doubles quarterfinals pairings sees No. 3 seed Grace Wang and Megan Stretch of San Mateo taking on Kaleia Daga and Sophia Roberts of Burlingame. The two teams combined to lose a total of four game over four matches.
