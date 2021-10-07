Having gone 1-3 during the S&R Cup in Irvine over the weekend, Menlo School boys’ water polo coach Jack Bowen was concerned his team might take the disappointment from the weekend into their match with St. Francis Wednesday.
This despite knowing his team played extremely well against some of the best teams in the nation.
“We went down (to Southern California) and played some of the best teams in the country,” Bowen said. “1 and 3 is frustrating, but I told them, ‘This weekend will be worth it if we take this level and maintain it.”
Turns out Bowen had nothing to worry about. The Knights continued to play at a high level and after falling behind early in the second period, turned on the jets and flew past the Lancers, 19-13, to remain in second place in the West Catholic Athletic League race.
Leading 4-3 after one period, Menlo (3-1 WCAL, 8-7 overall) saw St. Francis (3-2, 11-5) score a pair of unanswered goals, including Andrew Blanco beating a double team in the hole set, to give the Lancers a 5-4 lead.
It was short-lived, however, as the Tommy Kiesling scored about 30 seconds later to tie the game at 5-all. Menlo went on to hold an 8-6 lead with 2:53 left before halftime before erupting to take control of the match.
Kiesling’s goal jumpstarted a 4-1 run to end the period and give the Knights a 12-7 lead at the break.
“Even [when we fell behind], you could see we had our system in place,” Bowen said. “I was confident we would keep that up.”
Part of that system included a fastbreak that the Lancers simply could not keep up with. With such a small team for the Knights this season — they had only one substitute available — conditioning and speed has been a focus this season and it showed Wednesday. With Menlo goaltenders Cormac Mulloy and Finn Byrne triggering the offense, the Knights swam past St. Francis.
“We have been hyper focused on speed this season,” Bowen said.
Mulloy and Byrne combined for six assists while also having 12 saves.
All the breaks went Menlo’s way, including a fluke goal from Teddy Meeks in the third period. After a Knights’ shot banged off the crossbar, St. Francis recovered the rebound and passed back to the goalie to start the Lancers’ offense.
But Meeks, who was hanging out in front of the goal, punched the ball out of the goalie’s hands and into the net to put Menlo up 9-6.
In the third, Greg Hilderbrand was the recipient of a lucky bounce. With the period coming to a close, Hilderbrand unleashed a shot three-quarters the length of the pool. The shot took a deflection off a St. Francis field player that altered the path of the shot, which slipped under arm of the Lancers goalie for a goal as time expired to give the Knights a 17-9 lead.
There was nothing fluky about any of Hilderbrand’s other goals as he showed off a rise and shot that is second to none.
“He can come up and still change his attack angle,” Bowen said. “[Hilderbrand] is a student of shooting.”
In the fourth, Menlo let off the gas a little bit and St. Francis made a bit of a run, but the Lancers’ deficit was too large and the time remaining too little to really threaten a comeback.
Hilderbrand led all scorers, finishing with eight goals. Kiesling added five goals and three assists, while Fang added a hat trick. Randeep Nandal, who was the only sub available for the Knights, played only a couple of minutes, but managed to get on the score sheet when he took a pass from Meeks on left wing and fired home a goal inside the far right post.
St. Francis was led by Blanco, who finished with five goals.
“St. Francis will never be a pushover,” Bowen said. “That’s a game you focus on.”
