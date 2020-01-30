Both the visiting Menlo-Atherton and host Carlmont boys’ soccer teams could ill afford a loss when they faced off in Belmont Wednesday afternoon.
Carlmont came into the game leading the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division, two points clear of the third-place Bears.
So, neither team lost. But neither team won, either. Carlmont took a 2-0 lead early in the second half, but a pair of M-A strikes midway the closing 40 minutes forged a 2-2 tie.
“When you’re down 2 and you come (back) to tie, you have to be happy,” said M-A head coach Leo Krupnik.
The M-A-Carlmont tie, along with Burlingame’s 1-1 tie with Hillsdale, means the top three spots in the Bay Division standings remain the same: Carlmont (5-1-3 PAL Bay, 18 points) holds on to first place, Burlingame (5-2-2, 17 points) maintains second place and M-A (5-2-1, 16 points) remains in third.
But for the first 60 minutes, it appeared Carlmont was going to put some distance between itself and the rest of the division. Despite being down five players, “two who really make an impact,’ said Scots head coach Jose Caballero, and also being out-possessed by M-A, it was Carlmont that took a 1-0 lead about 10 minutes before halftime. Danny Wilson, whose speed at left back shut down any attack on that side of the field, used that speed to poach the Scots’ first goal. Patrik Dufault-Geleziunas sent a diagonal pass to the left flank that Wilson chased down and blasted past the M-A goalkeeper into the far left corner for a 1-0 lead at halftime.
The Scots wasted little time in adding to their advantage as they struck in the first minute of the second half. Right back Tomas Ronderos won a ball in his defensive end and pushed forward with his dribble. He lofted a perfect pass to the right wing where a charging Dufault-Geleziunas latched onto it. Dufault-Geleziunas carried the ball into the M-A penalty box and before the defender could close him off, Dufault-Geleziunas took a tough-angled shot that beat the goalkeeper’s kick-save attempt and slid just inside the far left post for a 2-0 Carlmont advantage.
“I feel we’ve played really good soccer, but unfortunately, we make mistakes,” Krupnik said. “Lot of times, we get punished right away.”
M-A, which struggled with Carlmont’s offside trap all game long, finally solved it by attacking down the wing and whipping in a cross, as opposed to trying to send long balls over the top of the Scots back line.
The Bears finally found the combination in the 56th minute as Dario Garibay Verduzco made a long run down the right sideline. He whipped the ball into the middle of the Carlmont penalty box where Will Demirkol flashed and one-timed his shot into the back of the net to cut the Scots’ lead in half.
In the 65th minute, Hunter Wright’s header on goal went wide off of a free kick, but M-A found the equalizer a minute later on a play very similar to the first.
This time, it was Noah Shalowitz who made run down the right flank. He crossed the ball into the middle where Demirkol held off a challenge from a Scots defender and poked a shot past the Carlmont goalkeeper to tie the game.
“Two-zero, you feel confident,” Caballero said. “But when they scored one, it was, ‘Uh oh.’”
M-A had one more chance at the end, but Demirkol’s bid for a hat trick sailed wide off his head in the 80th minute.
Early on, neither team could muster much offensively. The Scots struggled to gain possession, while the Bears had trouble moving the ball through the midfield.
But as the Bears continued to knock the ball around, they found a rhythm and starting sending balls over the top of the Carlmont defensive line.
But M-A struggled to find the right weight on their passes, many of which went too long which allowed Carlmont goalkeeper Varun Suklikar to step up and handle them with little trouble.
When Suklikar was put the test, however, he passed. The Bears were awarded a free kick about 25 yards out on the right side of the Scots penalty box. Demirkol sent a curling cross into the middle of the penalty box, where Garibay Verduzco nodded the ball down. Antony Commissaris poked a shot on goal that Suklikar parried away with a kick save. Garibay Verduzco got back into the mix, but his follow-up header went harmlessly over the top of the goal.
There weren’t very many scoring chances for either team until Wilson’s strike in the 31st minute.
“Overall, I’m happy with how the guys are playing,” Krupnik said.
