With league competition now underway, Riverside City College, College of San Mateo, and Mt. San Antonio College are the three remaining “perfect” National Division teams in this week’s coaches poll of California Community College Athletic Association football teams, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau. No. 1 Riverside took 11 first place votes and No. 2 San Mateo grabbed three.
All defeated ranked foes in league openers last weekend: No. 1 Riverside beat No. 12 Palomar, 38-3, dropping the Comets a spot in the rankings. No. 2 San Mateo beat No. 8 Laney, 20-8, and the Eagles fell to 11th. No. 3 Mt. SAC defeated No. 18 El Camino, 24-7, with the Warriors dropping one place in the poll. No. 4 Golden West downed Southwestern, 41-3.
Change could be ahead. SoCal’s two remaining National (state championship) Division unbeatens meet on Saturday as Mt. SAC visits Riverside. San Mateo won’t have an easy chore in another early first place league showdown -- at No. 15 Diablo Valley on Friday night. CSM has won 25 of its last 26 Bay 6 League games. No. 5 Sierra opened NorCal league play, 62-35 over College of the Siskiyous, and now shares the fifth spot with Fullerton — a 58-3 victor over San Bernardino Valley.
In the Bulldogs’ 20-8 win over Laney-Oakland, it was the defense that led the way.
San Mateo (6-0 overall) held the Eagles (4-2) to minus-10 yards rushing and 33 total net yards in the first half – while the Bulldogs rolled for 252 yards. San Mateo finished with a 331-180 total offense advantage.
Sophomore linebacker Malik Johnson (Menlo-Atherton) led the Bulldogs defense with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, including five for a loss. Freshman linebacker Fynn Williams (Serra) had seven tackles (six solo). Soph linebacker Taniela Latu (Serra) added five solo tackles (two for losses).
Grabbing key pass interceptions were defensive backs Sione Laulea (Serra) and Justin Sinclair (St. Francis). Sinclair leads the NorCal National Division with four picks on the season.
BIG MATCH FOR CSM VOLLEYBALL
The third-ranked Bulldogs, coming off a dominant sweep of Skyline, will take a step up in competition this week.
After hosting Ohlone-Fremont Wednesday, before hosting state power Cabrillo-Aptos at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Both CSM and the Seahawks are undefeated in Coast-North play, a combined 7-0. The last time San Mateo hosted the Cabrillo Seahawks, on Oct. 9, 2021, the Bulldogs won in four sets to put an end to a 121-match Coast winning streak.
Cabrillo, at 796 overall, were ranked No. 16 in the state last week.
