Burlingame varsity boys’ head soccer coach Anthony Dimech said he was playing soccer in college when he was first introduced to collecting bio-data from training sessions and games.
“They had heart-rate monitors. This was 20 years ago,” Dimech said.
“Fitness trackers” as they are often called, have come a long way since then and after starting at the professional level, have trickled down to college and now you’re starting to see them at the high school level. This season, a “donor,” as Dimech calls him, approached him and asked if he would be interested in incorporating these collection systems with the Burlingame boys’ soccer program.
Dimech now has 10 trackers at his disposal.
“I’m still getting used to it,” Dimech said. “It just helps me evaluate the players a little bit more.”
Dimech said the trackers monitor, among other things, the distance a player covers during a game, top speed, how many sprints the players runs and the intensity of their work rate. At the end of the game, he downloads the information to his computer and then that gets sent out to an app the players have on their phones.
“I compared a couple of kids (in person) and they didn’t really like that,” Dimech said. “But they’re getting more comfortable.”
While Dimech has access to 10 trackers – which would allow all the starting field players to use one — he has split the monitors between the varsity, and JV and freshmen teams. He currently uses four for the varsity team and monitors a defender, midfielder and forward.
“I’ve been pretty consistent with the same four players,” Dimech said. “I wanted to collect data on a few kids to get a database.”
Ultimately, Dimech sees the monitors as just another tool is his training and preparation of his team. Having been involved with soccer for most of his life, Dimech believes he has a pretty good grasp on what he’s seeing on the field. He knows how hard a player is — or is not — working. The fitness tracker allows him to back up his assessments with hard facts.
“I’ve been around soccer a long time. I have a good idea of what I’m seeing (on the field),” Dimech said. “(Now) there is hard data to back what I’m seeing.”
***
Former volleyball rivals turned teammates, Maddie Stewart and Cate Desler led Tufts University in Massachusetts to lofty heights during the 2019 season.
Stewart, 2016 graduate of Menlo School, and Desler, a 2018 grad of Sacred Heart Prep, helped lead the Jumbos to their first New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) tournament title since 1996 and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Wednesday, more accolades came in for two of the Peninsula’s best as Stewart, a senior, became the first Tufts volleyball player to earn first team All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The sophomore Desler was one of three Jumbos players to receiver honorable mention All-American honors. Desler’s All-American nod comes on the heels of being named the NESCAC Rookie of the Year following her freshman season.
***
If the recent San Francisco Giants news has got you down, or you need a baseball fix to hold you over until pitchers and catchers report in February, or need that last-minute Christmas gift, Birdman Bats has the perfect solution: Birdman Bats Ballapalooza Saturday afternoon in Redwood City.
Birdman Bats is a small — but growing — ”boutique” custom baseball bat manufacturer that started out of garage in Half Moon Bay and is celebrating it’s new shop and studio workspace at 3168 Bay Road, Redwood City.
Beginning at noon and running until 5 p.m., it will be a smorgasbord of baseball — with live music, food trucks and beer tastings, a series of question and answer sessions, games and demonstrations, guided tours of the new studio, and Birdman Bats merchandise tent.
The best part, however, is “The Box” — a mobile batting cage that uses ball-tracking technology to estimate a batted ball’s distance, allowing for computer-generated home run derbies. There will be three contests Saturday: 13-and-older, 18-and-older and adults.
For more information about Birdman Bats Ballapalooza, go to www.miramarevents.com/birdman-bats-ballapalooza. If you want to check out the bats themselves, go to birdmanbats.com.
