The College of the San Mateo softball team this season will, invariably, be referred to as “defending state champions” after winning the 2022 title — and head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg said she definitely savored the accomplishment.
But with the 2023 season starting this weekend in Bakersfield, Quigley-Borg said she and the team are definitely focused on the task at hand.
“I think we celebrated [the state title] for a while. We definitely didn’t move on real quick. It took so long to get there,” said Quigley-Borg, who in her 19th season finally captured the one championship that had eluded the Bulldogs eight previous times.
“To do what we did, it took a really special group and having all the cards fall into place. It was just our time,” Quigley-Borg continued. “But as soon as fall hit, we realized last year was last year. We definitely can’t rest on that (accomplishment).”
And 2023 is not a case of simply running it back. As is the case with community college athletics, there was a tremendous amount of turnover from 2022 to 2023 and while the Bulldogs are defending champs, this team is not, one that features 13 freshmen on the roster and only one returning full-time starter.
“We have a very green, young team,” Quigley-Borg said. “That’s the beauty of community college softball is seeing how much they can develop and how fast they can play the game.”
While the Bulldogs have only one returning starter, they couldn’t have a better one in sophomore left fielder Lafu Malepeai. The 2019 Daily Journal Female Athlete of the Year following her junior year at South City, Malepeai is a five-tool player. She batted .531 in 40 games last season, with an OPS of 1.062. She led the team in home runs with 18, drove in a team-high 55 runs and swiped 27 bases.
What does she do for an encore? Quigley-Borg said that’s her biggest question.
“When you’ve achieved so much and the expectation level has been raised five notches, what do you do?” Quigley-Borg said. “Hopefully she stays level-headed and doesn’t look too far ahead. She keeps to herself. She’s not that rowdy, loud person. She just wants to play the game.”
At the very least, Quigley-Borg said the three outfield spots should provide some sophomore leadership as Mariah Norris (American High-Fremont) and Hailey Meisenbach, who teamed with Malepeai at South City, are expected to move into starting outfield roles, despite seeing limited playing time last season. Quigley-Borg said both used their freshman seasons to prepare for these roles as sophomores.
“Norris and Meisenbach are going to thrive this year. They were fully bought in last year. They get it. They understand what we’re trying to do here. … I’m hoping they’re the ones to shine this year. It’s their turn.”
In limited action last season, Meisenbach showed she belonged. She batted .375 in 16 at-bats, but was more valued as a pinch-runner, when she scored 12 runs. Norris also spent a lot of time on the base paths, also scoring 12 times.
The infield and pitching staff is another story. Not only are the Bulldogs plugging in new starters at every infield spot, but they’ll also be tasked with replacing the two pitchers — Kealani Cardona and Chloe Moffitt — who worked a large bulk of the innings last season.
Quigley-Borg said she is still deciding on the opening-day starter, saying it was between Tori Cortez, a sophomore out of Arroyo High in San Lorenzo, or Half Moon Bay freshman Siona Halwani.
Quigley-Borg does expect that many pitching prospects will get their chance to prove themselves early in the season.
“We’re extremely young all the way around. Basically a brand-new infield,” Quigley-Borg said. “We lost two big arms in the circle. Lots of experience. The kids we have coming in will do well together as a full staff. It’s going to take a full staff, at least early on.”
Look for the starting infield to have a heavy local presence with the addition of freshmen Emma Kinder and Megan Barstad of Woodside, and South City’s Michelle Hara.
If nothing else, the trio can swing it. During a four-year varsity career at Woodside, Kinder had a career batting average of .388 with an over .800 OPS to go along with 54 runs scored. Barstad played catcher for the Wildcats and is a candidate for that role with the Bulldogs. Also a four-year varsity player, Barstad had a career batting average of .325 with 25 extra-base hits and 50 RBIs.
Hara was a freshman at South City when Malepeai was a junior and is another four-year varsity standout. Hara raked with the Warriors, batting .520 for her career, with 106 hits and 76 RBIs.
Quigley-Borg is also expecting big things from Isabella Cowne, who starred in soccer at Templeton High School in San Obispo County, as well as Vanessa Lang, a three-year varsity player at Tracy High School, with a career .413 batting average.
“Emma, Isabella, Megan, Vanessa — they’re going to play a lot,” Quigley-Borg said. “And Hara is a true utility player.”
The Bulldogs will open the season against a pair of teams they beat in the state tournament last spring. The team leaves at 7 a.m. Friday for Bakersfield and will take on Santiago Canyon in the first game of the year Friday afternoon. The two hooked up in the state tournament opener as well, with CSM escaping with an 11-10 win.
Saturday features a doubleheader. The Bulldogs will face off in the morning against Mt. San Antonio College, which CSM beat 4-1 in the winner’s bracket final in May. They cap the weekend against host Bakersfield in the afternoon before heading back to San Mateo Saturday night.
“We open with those teams because we know they will be solid (competition) and we want a firm measuring stick to see where we are,” Quigley-Borg said.
