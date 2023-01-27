CSM softball: Malepeai

CSM left fielder Lafu Malepeai is the only returning full-time starter for the Bulldogs this season.

 Richard Quinton

The College of the San Mateo softball team this season will, invariably, be referred to as “defending state champions” after winning the 2022 title — and head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg said she definitely savored the accomplishment.

But with the 2023 season starting this weekend in Bakersfield, Quigley-Borg said she and the team are definitely focused on the task at hand.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription