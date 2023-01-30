It’s fitting so many wrestlers emerged from the woodwork at the 13th Annual Colt Invitational held Saturday at El Camino High School.

El Camino’s wrestling program is in transition, with new head coach Japheth Aquino, and a varsity boys’ team dwindling from 29 wrestlers at the start of the year to its current number of 11. As Oceana has shown, though, cultivating wrestling talent is something that can be done on the fly.

Oceana wrestling Jalen Arceo action

Oceana senior Jalen Arceo executes a half nelson on Mitty’s Ryan Marquart in the 140-pound championship match Saturday at the 13th Annual Colt Invitational at El Camino.
Paula Tuulakitau

Sequoia wrestling Isaia Tuimavave

Sequoia senior Isaia Tuimavave is crowned the champion at 154s after his first-period pin.
San Mateo wrestling Vladmir Eremeev

San Mateo junior Vladmir Eremeev, top, takes on Clovis West freshman Rocco Cuttone in the 115s championship match. Cuttone went on to pin Eremeev in the second period.

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

