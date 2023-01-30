It’s fitting so many wrestlers emerged from the woodwork at the 13th Annual Colt Invitational held Saturday at El Camino High School.
El Camino’s wrestling program is in transition, with new head coach Japheth Aquino, and a varsity boys’ team dwindling from 29 wrestlers at the start of the year to its current number of 11. As Oceana has shown, though, cultivating wrestling talent is something that can be done on the fly.
Led by a contingent of second-year wrestlers, Oceana boys took 10th in the team element of the Colt Invitational. It was a big week for the Sharks, as they wrapped up the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division dual meet championship last Thursday. Senior Jalen Arceo rode the momentum into Saturday, claiming his first tournament championship of the season, taking first place in the 140-pound bracket.
“Last year, we were all new, first years and everything,” Arceo said. “I think everybody on the team, this is all their second year. So, the program really grew as a team. And under our coach, Josue Gazo, he made nothing into something. So, it’s amazing.”
Oceana wasn’t the county’s top finisher at El Camino. Clovis West took the team championship, with Serra claiming second place, Sequoia taking sixth, San Mateo seventh, Menlo-Atherton eighth and Burlingame tying for 10th with Oceana.
You wouldn’t know it by Arceo’s reaction when he pinned Mitty senior Ryan Marquart in in the third period of the championship match. The senior jumped off the mat with an animated celebration as if he’s just won the WWE championship.
“He gets very stoked, especially now that he’s placing really well in the tournaments,” Gazo said. “He did well at Jim Root, and then coming here today, this was his first time being a champion. So, he’s very stoked about it.”
Gazo put together the Oceana team on the fly last season. It was his first year as the team’s head coach, after five years as an assistant coach under Mike Tang. He found Arceo in a likely place, with the school’s jiujitsu club. Arceo has studied martial arts since he was 9, starting with karate before he took up jiujitsu.
“I came to Oceana first for basketball, but it didn’t work out,” Arceo said. “But when COVID happened, and we came back, there was a jiujitsu club at our school. And, so I was like, I’ll go in for a couple days, see what it is.”
A week later, Arceo was on the wrestling team. He’d go on to a productive year, earning All-PAL honors at 140s. Saturday’s tournament championship seemed to mean just as much to the senior though, pinning Marquart two weeks after the Jim Root Memorial, when Marquart took third place at 140s while Arceo took fifth.
“Mentally, I just have to dig deep a lot,” Arceo said. “But after the start, it was just moving around, seeing how he is. … I got one takedown, which is pretty sick. It took a lot, so I was just trying to find that perfect window. … I just had to be faster, just find his mistakes and keep working to different combinations. And then, once he finally messed up, I just took advantage of it.”
Next-gen M-A junior claims 222s championship
Add Menlo-Atherton junior Paula Tuulakitau to the list of PAL up-and-comers. Tuulakitau earned the first tournament title of his varsity career Saturday at El Camino, claiming the championship at 222s.
Tuulakitau pinned Sequoia senior Abdallah Diyab in the third round of the championship match, using a rudimentary half nelson to get Diyab to his shoulders. Being brand new to the sport of wrestling, Tuulakitau didn’t even know the name of the move. You can’t blame him, though, as he never wrestled prior to this season.
“Unless it’s like wrestling with your family,” Tuulakitau said.
Tuulakitau only discovered wrestling as the fall football season was winding down. He was a depth piece for the gridiron Bears as a defensive end. Then he heard from a schoolmate the wrestling team was rebuilding, and he thought he’d give it a try. He went on to take fifth place at the Lincoln HS Wrestling Tournament Invitational, and sixth place at the Jim Root.
“In the beginning, it was just like going off of my strength,” Tuulakitau said. “But I think my coach said, you can’t always just use brute force to win your tournaments, it’s also technique too.”
Sequoia shows off experience at 154s
There was plenty of experience on display Saturday at El Camino as well. Sequoia senior Isaia Tuimavave showed off his proficiency with four straight wins to claim the title at 154s.
Tuimavave used a ball and chain tilt to pin Capuchino’s Chance Hernando in the first period. The title was something of a redemption for the Sequoia senior, after he fell short of the title at the Jim Root, where he settled for second place.
“I knew that [Hernando] was stronger than me, so originally I wanted to avoid tie-ups,” Tuimavave said. “I know I’m quicker than him, I’ve got longer reach than him, so I just stuck to what I know, did my fundamentals, and eventually took him down and pinned him for the championship.”
In other action …
At 128s, Burlingame junior Ariunbold Purev-Chang defeated Oceana junior Marcus Mullins-Thomaz with a 7-6 decision.
Clovis West won eight individual championships, including at 115s, where freshman Rocco Cuttone used a suck back move to pin San Mateo junior Vladmir Eremeev in the second round. Clovis West’s other champions were: Quinton Hull (108s); Leo Maestas (122s); Jake Jennings (134s); Tytus Dimmer (147s); Ayden Cortez (162s); Blake Hicks (172s); and Joey Chacon (287s).
Other individual titles: Hercules senior Dominic Greco (184s) and Gunn junior Jackson Kanegan (197s).
Serra earned two second-place finishes, Francois Ricard (184s) and Preston Dixon (197s); one third place finish, Patrick Turk (122s); and four fourth-place finishes, Elliott Schnelker (147s), Charles Thompson (162s), Kaimana Ancheta (222s) and Trevor Wilson (287s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.