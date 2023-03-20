Raul Callero had never been invested in the El Camino-South City rivalry until this year.
The former varsity baseball catcher grew up in South San Francisco, but opted to go the private school route. As a 2015 graduate of Riordan, the years of El Camino’s transition out of the era of longtime baseball manager Carlos Roman were lost on him.
Now, Callero has become the Colts’ seventh baseball manager since Roman retired after the 2012 season. And the new skipper picked the perfect opponent to celebrate his first varsity win, as El Camino rolled to a 12-1 victory Saturday afternoon over archrival South City at Colt Diamond to claim the rivalry “Glove” trophy.
“It was awesome,” Callero said. “First of all, just to get the first win in general, and to do it against the rivalry school was definitely a pleasure.”
Starting pitcher Ryan Rocha whirled a gem, working 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. The senior allowed one run on three hits while striking out nine. And, much to Callero’s delight, his right-hander didn’t walk a batter.
“That’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen him pitch,” Callero said. “He attacked each batter. … Throughout those five innings he was absolutely dominant and he finished the game with zero walks.”
Despite the lopsided score, the rivalry matchup was a pitching duel through the first four innings. El Camino jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but the score stayed that way into the fifth as South City senior John Celillo settled in to keep his Warriors within striking distance.
Callero said his Colts were somewhat lackadaisical in the early innings, a product of playing on back-to-back days. El Camino dropped a 7-3 non-league game to Burlingame Friday for its third straight loss to open the season.
“But as the game went on and it went to the later innings, the bats started to pick up more and we were able to take advantage of some mistakes our opponent made,” Callero said. “And we were able to score some more runs.”
In the fifth, El Camino broke it open. The Colts sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, with junior Kevin Cristobal delivering a clutch RBI single. Cristobal collected his first two hits of the season in the game, going 2 for 3.
“He’s been working his butt off in practice though,” Callero said. “So I wanted to give him a chance to see if his practice swing translated into a game this weekend, and it worked out.”
El Camino took advantage of several South City fielding errors and eight walks. Cristobal had the only multi-hit performance for the Colts, who totaled seven hits as a team. Freshman Giovanni Bernal had two of South City’s six hits.
Rocha departed in the sixth, with junior Jacob Alcantara finishing out the inning. Junior Caleb Voelker pitched a scoreless sixth to close it out. Rocha is now owns a 1.97 ERA through two starts, but just a 1-1 record after suffering a hard-luck loss Feb. 23 when the Colts fell 3-1 to Sequoia.
Taking the mound against El Camino’s archrival Saturday certainly helped Rocha dig even deeper.
“I think the opposition definitely played a factor in his approach to the mound,” Callero said.
