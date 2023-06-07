Just like every other youth sport, club football is coming to a city near you.
Well, not near you — unless you live in one of 12 cities around the country that will encompass the new “Prep Super League” and are a sought-after college recruit.
Fronted by former USFL president Brian Woods, the Prep Super League will run a six-week spring schedule, April to May, and is targeting rising sophomores and juniors who are expected to be highly-recruited college players, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The AP report said teams will be based in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.
The league will use NCAA rules and will operate apart from state high school associations.
“This was the next step, right?” said Steve Sell, Aragon football coach, athletic director and Central Coast Section president. “Football had kind of avoided this club stuff. It was bound to [happen]. The model exists. … Imagine how much easier the recruiting will be for these guys.”
The report said only students enrolled in accredited high schools and live in one of the league’s 12 markets will be eligible to play.
Which brings up an interesting dilemma: does a city like San Francisco have enough elite talent to fill a roster? If a prospective player has to live in the team’s city, that could eliminate players at the various private schools in San Francisco — Riordan, St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Cathedral — many of whom live outside of the city. Whether there are enough San Francisco natives to fill a roster remains to be seen.
“Are there enough elite players … NFL-bound players in [San Francisco] to field one team?” Sell said. “They would have to convince a bunch of kids — who know they have no chance of being a Division I or NFL player — of playing, just so they could fill out the rosters.
“Can you fill (out a roster) if you take the whole Bay Area? I could see it.”
Woods told the AP that he sees this league as being a supplement to the various 7-on-7 passing leagues and other football camps that have proliferated in recent years.
“If you look at 7-on-7, you look at these camps, at the end of the day, none of them are 11-on-11 football,” Woods told the AP. “None of them are going to give a quarterback, for instance, in a 7-on-7 situation, a live pass rush. So if you’re looking to evaluate players in an actual football context, that’s what this league is about.”
Woods also told the AP that this league can also be used as a “Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)” opportunity for the players.
Like other club sports, players will have to pay to play, but Woods said the league hopes to generate revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales.
But even those costs can, conceivably, be covered.
“I could see registration costs covered by agents or NIL collectives (at colleges and universities),” Sell said.
Sell could also envision a player potentially bypassing the high school season because of the attention generated by a league that serves as a college showcase.
“That kind (of attitude) exists already. … Like in (club) soccer, you have some really good players not playing for their high school. They are playing in a different avenue to get them to where they want to be,” Sell said. “If one of these elite kids plays in this (football) league and generates an offer, maybe that kid is not going to play high school football (in the fall).”
Woods told the AP with the advent of the transfer portal at the college level has made it more difficult for elite high school players to garner as much attention as many college coaches may be looking for players with next-level experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.