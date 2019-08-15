“Last Chance U” is a Netflix series that follows a community college football team for a season. While that phrase may apply to some of the players, for most, community college football is actually the first step.
The first step in figuring things out in the classroom. The first step in turning around a life that could be headed down the wrong path. The first step toward a college diploma. The first step to proving the recruiters it was a mistake to overlook them.
Most community college football players fall into one of two categories: a tremendous talent who had poor grades in high school, or, players who have the grades, but may need a couple years to mature and develop their bodies.
Community college is not the last chance. For many players, it’s may be their first — and only — chance to live the dream of higher education and possibly a job as a professional player.
The fourth season of “Last Chance U” started airing last month and it was recently announced the cameras will be following the Laney College-Oakland football team during the 2019 season for the series’ fifth season in 2020.
Laney is the reigning California Community College Athletic Association state champion.
Like every other walk of life, there are many types of players — some good and others who may be not so good. The first season of “Last Chance U” really was the final opportunity for many of the players on the East Mississippi Community College, many of whom were former Division I players falling back to the community college level following a number of transgressions or lack of playing time at their previous schools.
Throughout the course of the series, there have been varying levels of success: from players making it all the way to the NFL, those who transferred to four-year schools and graduated, those who transferred and washed out, and those who ended up in penal system.
But like I said, you can find all those results in every walk of life. The premise of the Netflix series is a good one, I just wish they would change the title, because I think it belittles what the community college experience is really all about — which is giving student-athletes a chance to continue their education while playing a sport they love.
***
The Peninsula Youth Sailing Foundation (PYSF) and the Club at Westpoint in Redwood City hosted the 2019 Chubb U.S. Junior Sailing Championships last weekend, with 90 of the top junior sailors in the nation competing for spots in the U.S. Olympic training program.
Tommy Ashworth and Max Saparov had the top finish for PYSF, taking sixth in the doublehanded championship.
Foster City’s Owen Lahr, who sails out of the Richmond Yacht Club, teamed with Connell Phillipps and Wesley Seifers to finish second in the triplehanded championship.
***
Faith Low, a 15-year-old from Foster City, sits in fifth place after the second round of the Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational at Stanford Golf Course.
Low, with a 1-over 141, is tied with Sophia Bae of New Jersey.
The winner of the tournament receives an exemption in the LPGA’s Swinging Skirts event — which has been renamed the LPGA Mediheal Championship — which is held at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City.
Grace Zhang, a Stanford commit and the defending tournament champion, is in a three-way tie for first place at 2-under. Zhang is No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA ranking.
