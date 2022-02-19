San Mateo County still has nearly two dozen wrestlers still in the mix for Central Coast Section titles following the first two rounds of the CCS championships at Watsonville High Friday.
The championship rounds begin Saturday, also at Watsonville High. Spectators are not allowed.
14 girls from five schools and nine boys from six schools all made the quarterfinals.
The biggest upset of the day came from El Camino’s Brenden Meneses at 126. The senior got a bye into the second round where he faced San Benito’s Ethan Salcedo, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the section by CCSrank.com. and is an honorable mention selection in the state rankings.
Meneses, who is no slouch himself ranked No. 9 in the CCS, pulled off upset, recording the pin with one second left in the first round.
Meneses now takes on Peter Bowen of Los Gatos, ranked No. 10 by CCSrank.com. Bowen won his first two matches by pin.
Meneses won’t be the only Colt at Watsonville Saturday as Micaela Jade Mullan advanced to the quarterfinals in the 235 bracket.
Half Moon Bay, however, continues to show itself to be the best program in the county as the Cougars had seven wrestlers in the final eight of CCS — Donovan Farnsworth (152), Marcos Bautista (160) and Nicolas Mandujano (195) on the boys’ side and Yessenia Covorrubert (101), Mikaela Sandino (106), Taylor Micallef (137) and Jazmin Zilla (143).
The Menlo-Atherton girls’ team, the four-time defending CCS team champion, has six wrestlers in the quarters: Kiely Tabaldo (111), Kayla Melchar (126), Alexia Bensoussan (131), Zoe Zehnder (160), Alex Lujan (170) and Alia Vunipola (189).
Mills’ Annalese Leung (116), Shanon Cleary of Oceana (150) and Woodside’s Alison Richter (189) round out the county’s female representation.
Burlingame and Serra each have two wrestlers still in the mix for CCS titles. Calvin Pineda (138) and Xavier Bruening (285) are still alive for the Panthers, while Aidann Quinn and Enzo Cappabianca (170) will hope to bring the Padres their first CCS title since 2017.
Wilson Crum will represent Sequoia in the 182-pound bracket.
The Peninsula Athletic League is guaranteed one semifinal spot as a pair of rivals will face off in the quarterfinals at 152. Carlmont’s Luke Peasley and Half Moon Bay’s Farnsworth went 1-2 at the PAL championships and are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 in the section by CCSrank.com. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 1-ranked Zeke Lara of Sobrato or 15th-ranked Brooks Hearne of King City.
