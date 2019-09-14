Losing streaks are not something Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball is accustomed to.
Heading into Thursday’s final non-league tuneup prior to their West Bay Athletic League opener, however, the Tigers had lost four in a row. Outside of tournament play — where NDB lost four straight at last year’s mega-stacked Durango Fall Classic in Colorado — head coach Jen Agresti has not endured such a streak since her team lost five in a row as part of the West Catholic Athletic League in 2013.
“I designed the preseason schedule and I knew I was picking hard teams,” Agresti said. “And I was like, why not, it’s preseason. And we played not very well against Burlingame, we played not very well against Aragon … but the kids are staying in it. It’s a process.”
The Tigers broke out of their funk in style Thursday night with one heck of a comeback, taking down St. Francis-Mountain View in five sets 19-25, 10-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13. It was the first loss of the season for the Lancers, who entered play having won 14 straight to start the year.
Not only did NDB rebound from a 2 sets to none deficit, Agresti’s squad was trailing by as many as seven points early in Game 3. Then the eighth-year coach seized on an opportunity when St. Francis started cycling in its depth of bench players. By the end of the third set, the Lancers went back to their starting squad — highlighted by junior outside hitter Kirra Kellerman, who totaled 16 match kills — but by then, it was too late.
“He (St. Francis head coach Michael Rubin) puts in his subs and then we started climbing back,” Agresti said, “and then — momentum, momentum.”
The secret to NDB’s success was Agresti’s willingness to gamble with her read on the mental side of the game. Agresti admits the team is going through something of an identity crisis in the wake of graduating 2018 all-WBAL first-team outside hitter Kendall Peters.
So, Agresti got her players out of their own heads by reassigning the front row positions, with some trying new attacking roles for the first time.
“I decided to do some whacky stuff and put some kids in different positions,” Agresti said.
Middle blocker Kate Rose Keighran was the genesis of the lineup changes. The senior didn’t play in the first two sets, and cycled in for her first rotation at middle to start Game. 3. Then, with the match seemingly spiraling out of control, Agresti shouting down the bench for Keighran to reenter as an outside hitter.
Keighran had never previously played outside for the varsity Tigers.
“I looked down the bench and said: ‘outside hitter,’” Agresti said. “And she said: ‘Yeah!’ And she just went off.”
Keighran finished with a career-high eight kills. Her previous best was four kills as a sophomore in 2017.
The change helped junior Abby Miller get going as well. Also a first-team WBAL honoree in 2018, the 6-1 pin hitter upped her hitting percentage through the final two sets. She recorded a .188 percentage in Game 3 — her best single-set percentage to that point — but bettered it to .267 in Game 4 and .333 in Game 5.
Miller finished with 18 kills, sharing the match-high with St. Francis sophomore Lauren Scheffler.
NDB libero Delaney Walsh is one of the few players who stayed in position, which is understandable. Since the first point of the 2018 season, Walsh is the only player to wear the libero jersey. She capped an exceptional week, recording 28 digs Thursday, this on the heels of Tuesday’s five-set loss to Aragon in which she totaled a career-high 42 digs.
“She did a great job,” Agresti said. “She sat in the pocket and she can cover a lot of floor.”
NDB’s four-game losing streak made for a difficult stretch, but the silver lining for the Tigers is three of those matches went the distance. The slide started Aug. 31 in the final match at the Milpitas Spikefest, with NDB falling to St. Francis in three sets in the best-of-three tournament format. Then NDB lost in five sets to Burlingame, “we were out of sorts,” Agresti said; in four sets to Hillsdale, “it went down the tubes and we couldn’t pull ourselves out of it”; and in five sets to Aragon, “that hurt.”
That changed when junior opposite Kelly Schackel — playing middle in Game 5 against St. Francis — fired a straight-down kill to finish off the Tigers’ first non-tournament win of the season since their Aug. 29 opener against Carlmont.
It was a key step for perennial contender NDB, for the players to get out of their own heads and play with confidence, Agresti said.
“In sports you can’t play scared or you’re going to fail,” Agresti said. “The X’s and the O’s we’re going to figure out. The talent is there. … It’s just finding out what makes the kids tick.”
