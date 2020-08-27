You already know the comments: “Shut up and dribble.” “I don’t want your politics in the game of (insert sport here).” “Why should we listen to whiny millionaires?” “I won’t watch because of your politics.”
“All lives matter.”
If you use any of these phrases, things are going to get a lot more uncomfortable for you because much like the whole mask saga during the pandemic, if you want to see sports played again, you’d better start doing something to implement change. Like it or not, professional sports is no longer willing to be silent.
Much like the pandemic, Wednesday was something we’ve never seen as, first the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in the wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday, which was followed by a pro-police fanatic gunning down two people during protests in Kenosha. By Thursday afternoon, all NBA playoffs teams chose to boycott their games in protest of continued police violence against Black Americans.
MLB teams soon followed suit, including the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, as did teams from Major League Soccer and the WNBA. Professional players will no long sit idly by and watch the world go by.
What do the players gain by not playing? It won’t affect their bottom line. Most are multi-millionaires. But these are precisely the people who need to speak up. These are the people who have money — and with it, the power — to make things happen and at the very least, lend a voice to those who don’t have the platform to speak up for change.
But it has to be more than just talk. It is now time for action and boycotts are the least professional athletes can take. The “sit-down strike” is about as American a protest there is. It’s what workers have done for decades to change things they see as wrong. In the past, it was better working conditions. Now, it’s about racial justice.
But there will be those who will tell the players to put their money where their mouth is. Careful for what you wish, because pro athletes have the money to get things done. Now, it’s about finding the time to do so. WNBA players Maya Moore, Renee Montgomery and Natasha Cloud decided to sit out the season to work on racial justice reform. Imagine if LeBron James took a year off from playing for the Los Angeles Lakers to fight racial inequality full time? Imagine what he could accomplish?
I get it. Sports is supposed to be about escapism. But as Daily Journal education reporter Austin Walsh said in the news room Wednesday, you are no longer allowed to escape reality. Because the reality is, the work for racial equality has been going on for a long time and there is still a lot of work to be done. Former NBA coach and current television analyst Stan Van Gundy summed up how players are feeling in a post on Twitter.
“It would be wrong to think that today’s NBA, WNBA and MLB boycotts were about one shooting in one city. This frustration and anger that after 400 years of racial oppression there has not been nearly enough change. How much longer will we tolerate this racial oppression?”
The reality is, the world is an absolute s— show right now and there needs to be some drastic changes. Sports is as good a place as any to start to, and continue to, raise awareness.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
