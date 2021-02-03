The National Federation of State High School Association announced Tuesday it has updated the guidelines for the return of high school athletics, saying they should no longer be tied to a tier-based system.
“Highlighting the revised guidance is the elimination of the tiered ‘Potential Infection Risk by Sport’ that placed sports in high-, medium- and low-risk categories,” the NFHS said in a press release.
The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee first recommended in May 2020 guidelines that placed high school athletics into tiers, based on risk of transmission. The SMAC is a 15-member committee comprised of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives.
In December, the California Department of Public Health released its guidelines for a return to sports, connecting sports with a color-tiered system. Low-risk sports would be allowed while the virus was still widespread, while the medium- and high-risk sports needed lower virus numbers before being allowed to compete.
With the stay-at-home order lifted in the state, sports are now allowed to compete in the appropriate color tier. As things currently stand, San Mateo County is in the purple, or most restrictive, tier. High school sports allowed at this time include badminton, cross country, golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field.
But the NFHS committee has continued to study the virus and concluded there were more effective ways to measure infection rates. The NFHS said its team outlined five other factors in determining the safety of the return to sports.
“Two of those factors are that prevailing community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected,” the press release said. “[Another factor is] proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics remain relatively rare.”
This is the same conclusion Patrick Walsh came to with his research. The head football coach at Serra and founder of the Golden State HS Football Coaches Committee has collected data from across the country where football was played this past fall, along with data collected from high school football teams throughout the state that have followed state-recommended training guidelines.
“The data we collected suggest transmission rates during games … are not happening at the level people suggest and (they) never have,” Walsh said during an interview Monday. “I wouldn’t be saying that otherwise.
“Everything is arguable. I get that. The point is, the data is pointing the other way.”
Three other conclusions the NFHS committee arrived at are:
• Participants in non-contact sports show lower rates of COVID-19 than contact sports;
• Participants in outdoor sports show lower rates of COVID-19 than indoor sports; and
• Face mask use while participating in indoor sports results in COVID-19 rates comparable to the rates found in outdoor sports.
Steve Sell, Central Coast Section president, said he is not sure if the state guidelines are tied to those released by the NFHS. But the latest report seems to back up the data Walsh’s GSHSFCC has collected.
“I hope the state acts on it,” Sell said. “But at least it provides credibility to the data Patrick (Walsh) and Justin (Alumbaugh, De La Salle head football coach) have been putting out.
“They’re the ones putting their credibility on the line. … They’ve been given a lot of support, but there have been some arrows slung their way.”
The press release went on to say that tying high school athletics based on a tiered system was too simplistic.
“As knowledge of the virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved, we have increasingly recognized that transmission depends upon multiple factors that cannot be easily accounted for by simply dividing sports into three distinct categories of risk,” the press release said.
In fact, the NFHS found that the great majority of sports-related transmission happens not during play, but from social contact.
“Maximizing efforts to prevent this type of spread remains paramount,” the report said. “Social distancing, mask use, staying home while ill and proper hygiene must continue to be emphasized in the locker room, on the sidelines and while traveling, dining and interacting in the community.”
For Walsh, the situation is cut and dry now.
“I believe youth sports can be played safely now, independent of the tier system,” Walsh said Tuesday. “[Youth sports] just has to open now. … Our kids’ voices need to be heard.”
