The Mountain View girls’ soccer team was hosted by Menlo-Atherton in the first real test for both teams this season.
When the final whistle blew, the only conclusion to draw is that both teams should challenge for their respective league titles, with a chance to see each other down the road in the Central Coast Section playoffs.
Mountain View, the defending CCS Open Division champion, scored once in each half and led 2-0 with under 20 minutes to play before M-A produced two goals of its own to forge a 2-2 tie.
“Any time you come from behind and tie it, it feels like a win,” said M-A head coach Jason Luce, whose team is still unbeaten on the season. “I think we showed a lot of heart.”
It was the opposite feeling on the other end of the sideline. Mountain View coach Jeff Panos admitted blowing a two-goal lead in the second half was disappointing.
“It feels like a loss. This is a mark of a young team,” Panos said, adding his team graduated 14 seniors from last year’s championship squad.
And yet, the final result felt fair to both coaches because the teams put on a quality show. M-A (5-0-1) opened the game with a lot of pressure on the Spartans’ goal, with midfielder Kate Nelson supplying a number of dangerous through balls — not only to right wing Tatum Oleson, but also right up the middle to Valerie Latu-Nava. But the timing was just off.
Mountain View (2-2-1) weathered that initial push and slowly started to take control of the midfield, cutting off those through balls.
“We knew they have a lot of speed on the right flank,” Panos said. “So we tried to clog that flank.”
The Spartans accomplished just that through the middle part of the game. Meanwhile, the Mountain View offense figured out the Bears’ defense and just before halftime, scored the first goal against M-A this season. Karena Shah tapped home a rebound off a rocket of a shot from Laila Edris, that banged off the far left post.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Mountain View doubled its lead on a perfect counter attack. Edris won the ball in the midfield and sent a diagonal pass to the left flank. Juno Winegar ran on and crossed the ball to the front of the goal, where Shah stabbed at the ball for a one-timer and a 2-0 Mountain View lead.
“We knew they were unbeaten and unscored on,” Panos said. “It was a nice lift to get [those goals]. We were feeling pretty confident.”
At that point, M-A looked dead in the water, but the Bears started to deliver the passes that made them dangerous in the opening minutes.
“That’s the way soccer goes,” Luce said. “Ebbs and flows.”
And in the 64th minute, M-A converted. Nelson slotted a ball through the middle of the Mountain View defense. The defender whiffed on a clearance and Latu-Nava snuck behind her and broke in on goal, slotting a shot into the right corner to cut the M-A deficit to 2-1.
“[Nelson] is the heart of this team,” Luce said.
With about seven minutes left in regulation, Latu-Nava struck again, a play of pure hustle. M-A freshman Sam Ruiz got the play started by pumping a cross into the Mountain View penalty box. Latu-Nava managed to hold off the defender and, with the goalkeeper charging at her, poked it past and into the net for the game-tying goal.
“Val just wanted that (second goal),” Luce said.
While no one scored over the final minutes, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Spartans earned a pair of free kicks deep in M-A territory, sandwiched around a corner kick in the final couple of minutes.
Mountain View’s Edris sent a free kick into the penalty box that was saved by M-A’s Gigi Edwards on the final kick of the match.
“I thought we had another one (goal) in us,” Luce said. “It was a good battle. I don’t shy away from tough games.”
Panos will look at the draw as a lesson for his Spartans.
“We were up 1-0 on St. Ignatius last week and lost 2-1. … This one is going to sting a little bit,” Panos said. “These are good lessons to learn now, instead of later in the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.