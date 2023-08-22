While football gets a lot of attention at this time of the year, this week is not only the start of the football season, Thursday is the official start date for athletics in the Central Coast Section.
Here is a look at when league play starts for the other fall sports.
Girls’ volleyball
The Peninsula Athletic League regular season, both Bay and Ocean divisions, tip off league play Sept. 9. Burlingame is the defending Bay Division champs and the Panthers were aggressive in scheduling early in the season. They open on the road in Mountain View at St. Francis, the reigning CCS Open Division champ and a state finalist in the Open Division. The Lancers are ranked No. 7 in the state in the CIF preseason rankings. The Panthers follow that up with a match in Atherton against Sacred Heart Prep. The Gators went unbeaten in winning the WBAL Foothill Division title last year and are ranked No. 21 in the CIF preseason poll.
West Bay Athletic League Skyline Division play starts Sept. 7, while WBAL Foothill begins Sept. 20.
Cross country
The season doesn’t really get underway until September, with San Francisco’s Lowell Invitational being the kickoff race of the season Sept. 9. Hillsdale will host the Fighting Knights Joust Sept. 16, the same weekend as the prestigious Woodbridge Cross Country Classic Sept. 15-16 in Irvine.
The first PAL meet is Sept. 20 at Half Moon Bay. The WCAL opener is also Sept. 20 at Golden Gate Park. The Private School Athletic League’s first league race is Sept. 23, while the WBAL won’t run its first league meet until Oct. 4 at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont.
Water polo
PAL play begins Sept. 5 and the schedule maker didn’t waste any time in putting pressure on Hillsdale.
The Knights, defending Bay Division co-champs, will get a stern test right out of the box, taking on perennial power Menlo-Atherton in the Bay Division opener. In the Knights’ third league match, they’ll take on Woodside, the team that shared the Bay crown in 2022.
Meanwhile on the girls’ side, two-time defending Bay champ faces off with nemesis Menlo-Atherton in the league opener. The Bears have finished runner-up to the Panthers in each of the last two seasons.
The WCAL boys’ season begins a day later, Sept. 6. At Serra, the Tim Kates Era begins. The former M-A head coach, Kates took over the Serra program this past spring. The Padres will open with Gunn Friday, before taking on Sequoia Aug. 29 and will play in the Aragon tournament Sept. 8.
The high-profile Roche Invitational, hosted by Menlo School, is slated for Sept. 8-9; while national power Sacred Heart Prep will play in the South Coast Tournament, Sept. 15-16 at Newport High School; the Elite 8 Tournament at Harvard-Westlake Sept. 29-30 and then will co-host the North-South Challenge Oct. 13-14.
Girls’ tennis
PAL league play begins Sept. 5 and like the water polo schedule, two of the top teams in the Bay Division will face off in the season opener with Burlingame at Aragon. These two teams are always in the mix for PAL and CCS team tournaments. Burlingame follows that with a match against perennial PAL contender Menlo-Atherton.
The WBAL season starts Sept. 26 as Menlo School’s legendary head coach Bill Shine embarks on his final high school season. He announced this past spring that the 2023-24 season would be his last.
Girls’ golf
PAL play begins next week, Aug. 28, with matches taking place throughout the week. Aragon and Carlmont tied for the Bay Division championship, while Woodside was the Ocean winner. Hillsdale’s Ashlyn Johnson, a junior, was the low-score medalist in all PAL matches last season on her way to PAL individual championship and a tie for 21st at CCS. She is the reigning Daily Journal Girls’ Golfer of the Year.
The WBAL also begins league play Aug. 28. The Crystal team finished runner-up in the team standings last season in the first year as a program. Olivia Lee and Claire Zhong, a junior and sophomore this season, finished 2-3 at the WBAL individual championships in 2022.
***
While we’re still a few days away from the start of the football season, other leagues around the state opened this past weekend. Here are a few highlights to whet your appetite.
In Central Valley Christian’s 61-41 win over Ripon Christian, CVC running back Bryson Donelson rumbled for 327 yards and five touchdowns — on just seven carries. He averaged 46.7 yards a carry.
Jordan-Long Beach quarterback Jarrett Nielsen set a new state record, according to Cal-Hi Sports. Nielsen led the Panthers to a 58-21 win over North-Torrance, completing 31-of-37 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. According to the Cal-Hi Sports X (aka Twitter) account, current New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr threw for 544 yards for Bakersfield Christian in 2008. In 2018, Wilson’s Ryan Pettway threw for 543 yards in a 2019 playoff loss.
