While many questions remain about the “fall sports season,” let’s be honest: most are bemoaning the fate of football, especially at the high school and college levels. Major college teams and conferences, along with parts of the country where football is more of a religion than sport, seem hell-bent on getting the season played in the fall, with health and safety almost an afterthought. The California Community College Athletic Association, along with some high school sections in the state, have toyed with the idea of moving football to the spring season. But the sport is so sacrosanct in other parts of the country, that the idea of moving the season to the spring is almost blasphemous.
I get it. Football is arguably the biggest fan favorite at any level and I’m just as guilty as many other media members in looking at the fall season through a football lens. But having served as a high school sports reporter tasked with covering the breadth of high school athletics, I have a much greater appreciation for all the other sports, as well.
These other fall sports — cross country, tennis, water polo, volleyball and the like — are played on campuses around the country and deserve the same thought and concern as football. Yet, I haven’t heard a word about the fate of the fall sports that also begin in late August. While not as popular with the general sports fan, these endeavors mean just as much to the athletes as those on the football field.
While it may be easier to complete the jigsaw puzzle of how to play other sports in what most certainly will be an abnormal season, it doesn’t mean those “secondary” sports should be given an less attention than football.
I understand that football has an impact beyond the football season. At many schools, football players also play other sports and moving of the game to a different time of the year could have an impact on several other sports.
All I ask is that the powers-that-be give the other fall sports the same careful consideration as they do for football.
***
There has been a lot of talk about the need for new leadership in the wake of the racial justice protests that have engulfed the nation. Today’s high school students will be tomorrow’s leaders and they can now get a jump on learning the ropes of being an effective leader.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the national governing body of all high school athletics and performing arts, is offering for free this summer its National Student Leadership Summit from July 20-22. This will be the 13th annual event, but for the first time, it will be offered online at nfhsnetwork.com.
“The NFHS is excited and thrilled to be able to offer leadership training in a virtual setting for our students who participate in athletics and performing arts,” Elliot Hopkins, coordinator of the NSLS, said in a press release. “This is obviously an unusual year, but we are in desperate need to develop adaptable and pliable leaders. Our young people are ready to lead. They need training, honing of their skill sets and a chance.”
The conference begins each day at 9:45 a.m. PDT and concludes at 11:30 a.m. The three-day conference features a number of different speakers, which this year includes Julie Carrier and Deanna Singh. Carrier is a senior leadership consultant to the Pentagon, while Singh was recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as one of the 40 of the Most Influential Under 40 Leaders.
The conference is limited to the first 1,000 students. To register, visit nfhs.org/articles/nfhs-to-host-first-virtual-national-student-leadership-summit/ and click on the link at the bottom of the page.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
