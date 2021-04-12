It wasn’t the opening day either Cañada or Skyline would have hoped for.
While College of San Mateo — with its roster composed largely of non-San Mateo County players — swept a Saturday doubleheader with Diablo Valley College, each Cañada and Skyline got cannonballed in doubleheader sweeps.
Skyline fell to Monterey Peninsula in both games at Trojan Diamond. After a 6-0 loss in the opening game, the Trojans did not score their first runs of the season until the sixth inning of the second game. By that time, the 10-4 loss in the nightcap was already out of reach, much in part to a seven-run second inning for Monterey Peninsula.
Starting pitcher Tony Zamagni (Terra Nova) was making his first appearance since 2019, but the redshirt sophomore had tempered expectations as he took the mound Saturday.
“It felt good,” Zamagni said. “It had been a while. I always hold my expectations high, but I wasn’t expecting anything great. It was my first time going out there in a while and wanted to just make them swing the bats and attack the zone.”
With Skyline fielding an abbreviated 15-man roster, and just five pitchers, Zamagni had to endure the entire second inning. In his first official outing since 2019, the redshirt sophomore faced 12 batters and threw 40 pitches in the frame. Then, with Skyline limited to just two arms in its bullpen — two of the team’s five pitchers had already thrown extended days in Game 1 — Zamagni agreed to go back out for the third inning.
“He felt good,” Skyline manager Dino Nomicos said. “He was throwing a lot of strikes. And he was a little flat … but his stamina was good. He was going to come out after that inning, but he wanted to go back out for the third.”
The composition of the landslide second inning is a telltale sign of the current conditions in California Community College baseball, with approximately 60% of the teams in the state opting in for the 2021 season. But many teams are understaffed, with individual players opting out left and right. Skyline had five preseason All-Americans slated to play this season, but infielder Trey Zahursky (Capuchino) was the only one who decided to play.
Pitchers have only been able to throw to live hitters since January, after nearly a year of being subjected to quarantines, and abbreviated pod practices starting in November. Community colleges are now in a similar situation as Major League Baseball was in 2020 when the league returned for a 60-game season without the benefit of spring training.
“It’s going to be staff days,” Nomicos said. “You can’t, hopefully, have one guy give you nine innings. It’s not going to happen. And the reason being is we haven’t practiced, and we’re not conditioned to go out and pitch nine innings.”
Zamagni’s second inning started with a challenge fastball to Monterey’s No. 5 hitter, Hunter Hanes, and the left-handed slugger connected for a booming solo home run. It was the first of five straight hits for Monterey in the seven-run inning. Typically, a pitcher wouldn’t survive such an inning. But Zamagni battled through the nightmare, benefitting from two sharp plays by Zahursky at shortstop.
But Zamagni ran into two long at-bats to start the third inning — throwing 17 total pitches to Evan Youde and Kein Iwata, who each reached on singles — and the right-hander gave way to left-hander Gene Aberouette after that.
“I felt fine mentally and physically,” Zamagni said. “Then those two long at-bats happened, and they decided it was time to go to a new arm.”
After navigating the third, Aberouette fired a spirited inning in the fourth. He opened the frame by knocking down Hanes with a high fastball, after his home run the inning before. While Aberouette went on to walk Hanes, he bounced back to strike out the side. He finished the day with eight strikeouts through five innings of work, allowing no runs on two hits.
“I was very lucky Gene Aberouette came in behind me and threw as many innings as he did,” Zamagni said. “You want to pitch as many innings as you can, which is why I went out there for the third inning.”
