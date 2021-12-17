The Santa Clara Valley Athletic League voted Friday to merge its football programs with the Peninsula Athletic League. But a late development has only 13 of the 14 teams from the SCVAL committed to joining.
Aragon athletic director Steve Sell said that Milpitas head coach Kelly King applied to be a supplemental member of the Blossom Valley Athletic League — a move that seemingly came out of the blue.
If a school’s home league does not offer a sport — much like the West Bay Athletic League does not offer football — those teams can petition to join another league in that sport. That is how King’s Academy, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep came into the PAL.
But the BVAL, which like the PAL is comprised of three divisions based on competitive strength, has just recently gone through a reorganization. The BVAL, formerly 24 teams split into three divisions of eight teams, increased to 26 with the addition of Gilroy and Christopher. The league had just finished shuffling its division alignments and put together a schedule, which mandates two crossover league games.
Adding Milpitas means the BVAL would have to go back to the drawing board.
“[The BVAL] just totally redid their league,” Sell said.
What kind of effect could this have on the merger?
“Nothing, really,” Sell said, who said the process goes like this: Milpitas petitions the BVAL. If the league says “yes,” the Trojans join.
If the BVAL says no, Milpitas can petition to the Central Coast Section executive committee, which has the authority to place Milpitas in any CCS league it likes — which almost assuredly would be the PAL.
Sell said the plan most likely will be to simply schedule Milpitas into the PAL. If not, the league will adjust.
“If it happens (that Milpitas doesn’t join the PAL), it would be unfortunate,” Sell said. “But it wouldn’t be tragic. We’d just have a seven-team Ocean Division.”
