A funny thing happened to the Mills girls’ basketball team during its 62-51 win over Burlingame Friday night in Millbrae.
The Vikings saw an 18-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter dwindle to just 6 points with 2:26 left to play.
But Mills connected on 7 of 9 free throws over the final 1:08 to salt away the Peninsula Athletic League South Division victory.
“Whether we win by 20 or win by 1, a win’s a win,” said Mills head coach Dave Matsu. “Tonight, we played as a team and we had great bench help.”
Chloe Tam may have starred for Mills (5-3 PAL South, 13-7 overall), finishing with a game-high 23 points, but she got plenty of help. Janice Yung added 11 points and Kim Yu chipped in with 9.
“Chloe makes us go,” Matsu said. “Last year, she would look to defer to other players. … Now, she looks to score.”
Mikaela Nava finished with only 4 points, but she grabbed 9 rebounds, including 5 on the offensive end.
And while the Vikings didn’t make a single 3-point shot — they only attempted three — they made up for it by going a staggering 20 of 28 from the line.
Compare that to Burlingame (3-5, 11-8), which went to the line only 6 times, converting 4.
“It wasn’t a pretty game,” said Burlingame head coach Joe Dito.
The game started out with such great promise for the Panthers. Brianna Grossman hit on a runner through the lane and Alli Gonsalves followed by making 1 of 2 free throws. Gonsalves then hit a jumper and added another free throw to give Burlingame a 6-2 lead.
Then Tam got going. She hit a layup off the bounce, but missed the ensuing free throw. Nava, however, was there to grab the rebound for the Vikings, fed Tam who converted the another layup to tie the score at 6.
“Nava is our best rebounder. She gets every 50-50 ball,” Matsu said.
And Mills didn’t stop there. A pair of free throws from Victoria Williams, a three-point play from Yung, a Yu fast-break layup and a pair of free throws from Yung capped a 13-0 run for Mills to take control of the game.
Burlingame? The Panthers went 5:42 without a point as they trailed 15-6 after the opening quarter.
Jordyn Kanaya finally broke the drought for Burlingame with a 3-pointer to open the second quarter as the Panthers played much better. Unfortunately, they were trading baskets with the Vikings and while Burlingame did outscore Mills in the second period, it was only by 2 as the Vikings led 30-23 at the break.
In the third quarter, Mills appeared to put the game out of reach as the Vikings outscored Burlingame 19-8 in the period. Tam opened the scoring with an acrobatic scoop shot to finish a coast-to-coast run and Yu followed that with a three-point play as the Vikings opened up a 35-23 advantage.
After Grossman gave Burlingame its first basket of the second half, Mills went on an 8-0 run. Nava got her first bucket of the night, followed by a driving layup from Kiyana Castaneda. Tam scored on another flip shot before Castaneda scoring on a driving scoop to the bucket for a 43-25 Mills lead.
Castaneda is in her first year of organized basketball and has made huge strides since the beginning of the season. So much so that Matsu said she is going to play at Skyline next season.
“She stepped up big,” Matsu said of Castaneda. “I’m so proud of her. I saw her grow from a stray to a tremendous young lady.”
By the end of the third, Mills enjoyed a 49-31 advantage.
But the Panthers suddenly came alive to open the fourth. Kanaya went on her own scoring spree, opening the quarter with a pair of free throws before draining back-to-back 3s from opposite corners. Ava Uhrich converted a layup and Gonsalves knocked down a jumper to cap a 12-0 run and close the gap to 49-41 with 5:23 to play.
Kanaya led Burlingame with 16 points, knocking down four 3s in the process. Gonsalves added 12 for the Panthers, while Uhrich and Fiona Burns chipped in with 8 points apiece.
“Basketball is a game of runs and they made their run in the fourth quarter,” Matsu said.
Buckets from Yung and Williams pushed the Mills lead back to 10, 53-43, but an elbow 3 from Kanaya, followed by a right-corner 3 from Samantha Kershner and the Panthers were down only 6, 55-49 with 2:26 to go.
They would get no closer as Mills iced the game from the free throw line.
“We started our comeback too late,” Dito said. “I think we expended a lot of energy to get back into the game.”
