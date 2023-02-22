Mills sharpshooter Michelle Tang has quite a distinctive look.
The junior guard has long, flowing hair that she refuses to tie back. So, when she shoots the ball, it creates a now-you-see-her, now-you-don’t affect as her hair flies over her face amid the action. It’s a look visiting Jefferson was no doubt tired of seeing by the finish of Tuesday’s Central Coast Section Division III girls’ basketball quarterfinal.
No. 1-seed Mills (18-7) rode the hot hand of Tang to a 57-38 home victory over No. 8 Jefferson. Tang led a second-half resurgence by drilling five 3-pointers for a game-high 19 points.
“In the first half we didn’t really come out with a lot of effort, and our coach ripped us for it, especially at halftime,” Tang said. “We knew we could do a lot better, so we came out with what we can do.”
Jefferson (14-12) got off to a hot start. Backed by junior Jerzy Gallegos, the Grizzlies used second chances off the offensive glass to stay even for most of the opening period. Gallegos finished with a team-high 12 points, while Jeff grabbed five offensive rebounds in the quarter.
But after six lead changes in the first half, Tang connected for a long perimeter 3 in the closing seconds to put the Vikings up 25-24 heading into the break. It was the start of a 15-0 run for Mills, including the first 12 points of the second half.
“You’ve got to give Jefferson a lot of credit, they came out and played really well,” Mills coach Justin Matsu said. “It was super physical. We knew it was going to be a physical game. We knew we had to respond early, and I thought we did a much better job responding to their first punch in the first quarter.”
Gallegos got in early foul trouble and sat most of the second quarter. After looking as though she might take over the game with eight points in the first quarter, she’d go on to hit just two field goals the rest of the night.
“Jerzy had a good first quarter,” Jefferson head coach Emmett Whitfield said. “She got into some foul trouble. I didn’t want to roll the dice with her right away. They didn’t really adjust the second half to her. She was more off because she didn’t play (a lot of) the first half.”
Mills was without its best post presence in senior Serena Mezzetta, who suffered a concussion Feb. 8 against Sequoia, forcing her to miss the past three games. Mills coach Dave Matsu said she has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to play in Thursday’s CCS semifinals.
Without Mezzetta, the Vikings relied heavily on outside looks. It just so happened Tang and company were happy to take the tour of downtown, connecting at a 63.2% clip from beyond the arc, while making more 3s (12) than they did 2s (eight). Four different Vikings scored 3s, with senior Myrka Castillo Villegas adding 11 points, and sophomore Chloe Lee totaling nine.
“We all can shoot it,” Tang said. “We’ve been practicing it from the summer. We’re pretty good.”
Tang was selfless with the ball, lending assist passed on third-quarter 3s for Lee and junior Amanda Dong.
“That’s something she’s been working on,” Justin Matsu said. “She’s been super unselfish. We’ve begged her to shoot it more, but she’s so selfless, that’s just her character. And I think a lot of us getting going in the second half, especially her, started on the defensive end. Our defensive pressure really let us get open shots on the offensive end, which [let] her get rhythm and allowed us to get going. Because when she goes, we go.”
Jefferson finished the night with 19 turnovers.
Grace Wang and Lupe Etene-Faamoe each netted nine points for Jefferson.
It was a historic year for the Grizzlies under their first-year coach, as Saturday’s 42-38 win over Presentation propelled them into the CCS quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
“Each and every girl gave it their all to me all this season,” Whitfield said. “How they gave a hundred percent effort. I’m kind of at a loss for words. It was a tough loss. We played them tough the first half. We just got gassed and it bit us at the end, but they played us tough, and we played them tough. At least we went out the way we wanted to.”
The Vikings received byes through the first two round of the playoffs, making Tuesday’s quarterfinal their CCS opener. Mills advances to Thursday’s Division III semifinal round to take on No. 5 Live Oak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.