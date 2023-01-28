Mills decided to shake things up by making the girls’ matchup with Aragon — not the traditional boys’ game — the fourth and final game at its Friday night basketball quad.
The Lady Vikings (5-2 PAL South, 13-6 overall) showed they belong in the spotlight with a 48-43 win, holding off a rambunctious Aragon group that had already proven a propensity for comebacks. The preceding boys’ game saw the Gentleman Dons rally from 9 down to start the fourth quarter, only to outscore Mills 22-10 over the final eight minutes for a thrilling 59-56 comeback win.
The Lady Dons (3-4, 8-11) tried to follow suit. With Mills leading 32-18 midway through the third quarter, Aragon closed the period on a 12-5 run, and ultimately closed it to a one-possession game at 43-40 with 3:37 to go. But the Vikings, led by sophomore point guard Riley Dela Fuente, closed it out to snap a two-game losing streak.
“She grew up a lot tonight,” Mills coach Justin Matsu said. “These whole three games we got pressed a lot. We played against good teams in M-A, Hillsdale, and she grew up before our eyes. So, I’m super proud of her.”
Dela Fuente finished with a team-high 11 points, and none were more important than her coast-to-coast bucket with three minutes to play. Aragon was on a 6-0 run and had a chance to cut the deficit to 1 but missed an off-balance baseline jumper. Dela Fuente grabbed the rebound and took off like a cat, running the court to finish with a strong layup. The sophomore gave Mills even more breathing room with a bucket on the following possession.
“We like to call her the dawg,” Matsu said of the second-year varsity sophomore, who took over as the team’s starting point guard this season. “She likes to do all the dirty work. … This year’s been a lot of growing, and understanding, and learning from her mistakes. … She played big minutes for us tonight and took care of the ball.”
It was a strong finish for a Vikings team that got off to a dreadful start. Mills turned the ball over on each of its first five possessions and totaled 10 of its 23 turnovers in the first quarter. This allowed Aragon a foothold with an early 7-2 lead.
“It took us a while to get going,” Matsu said. “I think having a late game and the atmosphere of it all, it got to our young kids a little bit. But we battled through it. This whole week we’ve talked about battling and lost a couple tough ones Tuesday and Wednesday. And I was proud of us that we just kept battling and got our feet under us as the game went on and kept getting better and better.”
The Mills bench jumpstarted the scoring. Sophomore forward Luna Mengel-Yoshimura battled for an offensive rebound and turned it into an and-1 to cut the Aragon lead to 8-5. Next time down the court, sophomore Chloe Lee drilled a corner 3 to tie it 8-8.
Aragon led 13-12 midway through the second quarter, but a Dela Fuente and-1 swung Mills into the lead and sparked a 10-0 run. The Vikings led 22-15 at the break, and opened the second half on another 10-0 to take a comfortable 32-15 lead.
But the Dons responded with a barrage of 3s in the closing minutes of the third quarter, capped by a perimeter splash from senior Grace Nai to make it 36-26.
“We were getting beat on the 3s … and they were getting on us a bit,” Mills senior Myrka Castillo Villegas said.
Then things took a grim turn for the Dons to start the fourth quarter when junior forward Maya Pappas turned and ankle and had to be carried from the floor. Pappas was enjoying a big night on defense, totaling six steals to go with seven points.
“She’s the heart and soul of the team,” Aragon head coach Sam Manu said. “She’s tough, she runs through the wall, she’s such others-centric person. … And you see it in practice, you see it in the game, she’s always on the floor. … And it kind of sets the tone to all on the bench, like, if you’re going to step on that floor, you’ve got to be able to give that effort.”
Pappas was in foul trouble early, incurring her third foul in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Manu left her on the court until she picked up her fourth foul in the opening two minutes of the second half. Nai also picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter.
“Everything is a prep … for CCS (playoffs),” Manu said. “So, if we’re going to make a run at it and get there, they have to play smart. … And it was good. [Pappas] stayed on until she got injured, and Grace never fouled out either. So, that’s a win. For me, when your best players know how to play smart, that’s another level.”
With Pappas departing, Nai took the Dons on her shoulders. The senior scored a game-high 14 points, including two 3s in the fourth quarter.
But it was the unknown sophomore, Kate Ramseyer, who kept Aragon in it in the final two minutes. With Mills leading 47-40, Ramseyer came off the bench to hit a 3 from the top of the arc. The Vikings followed with a sloppy passing turnover and Aragon got the ball right back into the hands of Ramseyer. The sophomore missed it, but it was the shot Manu wanted his Dons to take.
“I felt really confident,” Manu said. “I was really confident. I’m more confident in her shot that she is, I think. So, I was really happy. You’ve got to give these girls some time in a meaningful game because you can’t duplicate that in practice.”
Mills senior center Serena Mezzetta turned in a gutsy performance in the paint, totaling a game-high eight rebounds. The teams broke even 31-31 in total rebounds, but 16 of Aragon’s boards were on the offensive glass.
“We live for games like this where it’s a dogfight,” Castillo Villegas said. “And we just really push each other.”
