Will the third time be the charm for the Mills girls’ basketball team?
The Vikings will be making their third appearance in a Central Coast Section championship game in four years, but are still looking for their first title since 2005. Top-seeded Mills (19-7) will face No. 2 Santa Cruz (22-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Santa Clara High School for the CCS Division III title.
While the Vikings have a core of players who saw significant playing time for last year’s team, half the team is new to all of this — along with coach Justin Matsu.
Justin Matsu, 24, is the son of longtime Mills head coach Dave Matsu, who decided to move to an assistant’s role and let Justin assume control of the team.
Justin Matsu has been on the bench for the last two finals appearance, but this will be his first in the big chair.
“In 2020, I convinced my mom to bring me home from Oregon State,” Justin Matsu said. “Last year, I was more hands on.”
Now, it’s his team and he admitted he was a bit nervous heading into Wednesday’s semifinal game against No. 4 Notre Dame-SJ.
Matsu, however, did not try to simply put on a brave face. He told his team he was nervous, right along with them.
“This was a new position for a lot of us. We may have six girls who were here last year. But we have eight girls who have never been here before,” Matsu said. “I had butterflies, too. But that means you care. We just talked about the work we’ve put in since June and to just trust the work.
“[Wednesday night’s semifinal game] really helped me. I was super anxious to get to the game, but to have my dad there behind me to talk to me, really helped me to calm down.”
It took a while for the Vikings to get into the flow against the Regents, but once they got settled, they took control and held on for a 43-39 win.
“[Wednesday night] was the best defensive performance of the year,” Matsu said. “Now we have to one up that.”
Mills will take on a Santa Cruz squad that is a perennial CCS contender. The Cardinals went a perfect 10-0 in capturing the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League title. They cruised to a quarterfinal win, 64-39 over No. 7 Greenfield, but to work a little harder to dispatch unseeded Soledad in the semifinals, 47-34.
“We played them last year in the semis at their place (a 59-46 Mills win). They may be a little [mad] from that. They’re athletic, they’re fast,” Matsu said.” But our girls have been working for this moment. Our defensive intensity and pressure. That is what’s going to carry us. We have enough offense that I’m confident we can score when we need a bucket.”
Division IV
No. 1 Menlo School (14-10) vs No. 2 Half Moon Bay (18-6)
1 p.m. Saturday at Mission College
Historically, the Knights have the better pedigree. But recently, the Cougars have emerged as a consistent CCS title contender. The two will meet Saturday to crown the best in Division IV.
Menlo has won seven CCS championship, four of which came in the 1990s. The Knights won three in a row from 2013 to 2015.
HMB doesn’t have a three-peat under its belt, but it has won three titles in five years, the last coming in 2021.
The most recent playoff meeting between the two came during HMB’s run to the 2017 title, beating the Knights 49-33 in the semifinals in doing so.
The Cougars feature one of the elite scorers in the CCS in senior shooting guard Alli Dioli, who is averaging just under 20 points per game, but had a season-high 36 points in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Notre Dame-Belmont.
Menlo counters with a pair of sophomore guard, Ruiqi Liu and Karen Xin, who both average 14 points per game.
Division V
No. 1 Summit Shasta (20-2) vs No. 2 Woodside Priory (14-12)
11 a.m. Saturday at Santa Clara High School
Summit Prep has been taking gradual steps to reach the top of Division V. The Black Bears fell to Crystal Springs in the 2021 semifinals. They took the next step in 2022, advancing to the championship game, but lost to the Gryphons once again.
Will this be the year the Black Bears finally earn a CCS title? They have three players averaging double-digits scoring, led by Alexis Cornejo, who is averaging just under 17 points per game. Kamille Cayas and Niesha Ramirez each average more than 11 points per game.
If they do, they will have certainly earned it. Waiting on the other side is Priory, which made five championship appearances in a row, winning titles from 2017 to 2020.
The Panther feature a pair of freshman, Adelaide Chan and Ugreat Daniels, who combine for 32 points per game — on a team that has no seniors and seven freshmen.
