How do you know a preseason basketball tournament is a good one?
You have a final like the one between the Mills and Menlo girls’ teams in the final of the Kelly Shea Gallo Shootout, which the Vikings hosted Friday night.
In a game between a pair of teams that figure to contend for league and section titles this season, there was a feel of playoff basketball in the air.
But when the dust settled, it was Menlo that walked away with a 54-46 win.
It was the culmination of an eight-team tournament that, while not full of all-star teams, is certainly filled with solid programs.
“That’s what we want — three solid games,” said Dave Matsu, who is working with his son, Justin, as Mills co-coaches this season.
“We’re not trying to win now,” the elder Matsu said. “We’re trying to win CCS championships.”
Mills (2-1) will certainly have the experience gained Friday down the road later in the season, but in the end, Menlo (3-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter.
After the Vikings scored the first basket of the game, the Knights went on to take control of the game, leading 13-9 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Menlo threatened to run away with meeting, pushing its lead to the largest of the game, 33-22, with 4:40 left in the period.
But then the Vikings came alive. Michelle Tang knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 13-0 run. When sophomore post Luna Mengel-Yoshimura connected on a jumper in the paint and then canned a pair of free throws, Mills had a 35-33 lead — its first since leading 2-0.
“I thought we learned a lot about ourselves [Friday night],” Justin Matsu said. “After we got punched in the face, we came back.”
It was a short-lived lead, however, as Menlo sophomore point guard Karen Xin knocked down the fourth of her five 3s, putting Menlo back on top, 36-35.
But Tang tip-toed through traffic and scored off the dribble with three seconds left in the quarter to give Mills a 37-36 lead going into the fourth.
“She’s our rock,” Justin Matsu said of Tang, who finished with a team-high 15 points. “She got thrown into the fire last year as a sophomore. She stays even-keel. She kind of settles us down.”
Mills scored the first five points of the fourth — on a 3 from sophomore shooting guard Chloe Lee and a putback from Mengel-Yoshimura that just beat the shot clock — as the Vikings extended their lead to 42-36 with 5:52 left.
After a 3 from Menlo’s Ruiqi Liu, Mills answered with two in the paint from Mengel-Yoshimura and Mills led 44-39 with 5:10 left.
The Vikings, however, would endure a nearly two-minute scoring drought and that’s when Menlo wrestled back control of the game. Jordan Brooks got the comeback started by flipping up a circus shot that found the bottom of the net and drew a foul. Brooks completed the three-point play and the Knights were down 2, 44-42.
Xin followed with a 3 from the right elbow to give the Knights the lead for good, 45-44.
Liu and Xin then traded off down the stretch, accounting for Menlo’s final nine points over the last 3:31 of the game.
Xin led all scorers with 22 points, while Liu added 17. Mengel-Yoshimura finished with 10 points for Mills.
“We talked about what an opportunity this was (to play a team the caliber of Menlo),” Justin Matsu said. “We want to test these girls early. No one is hanging their head in there (the locker room) right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.