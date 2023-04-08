The Mills Vikings earned their first win at their new baseball digs Thursday night with a 7-1 win over San Mateo.
Entering the game mired in a five-game losing streak, the Vikings (1-4 PAL Ocean, 2-7 overall) got the bats going, fueled by a home run by senior Justin Kang. It was Kang’s first home run of the season, and the first home run hit at Mills’ new baseball facility.
The Vikings scored as many runs Thursday as they did in the previous five games combined.
“Just timely hitting,” Vikings manager Tony Adornetto said of his team’s hitting woes. “We get a couple guys on and then we could just never get that big hit.”
This was certainly the case March 25 in an 11-4 non-league loss to Gunn, a game in which the Vikings left 12 runners on base. But they’ve run into some buzzsaws as well, most recently in the opening game of their two-games series with San Mateo (2-1, 5-5), as Bearcats starting pitcher Victor Angulo fired a four-hit shutout Tuesday as Mills fell 6-0.
Mills totaled 10 hits Thursday, highlighted by Kang’s two-run blast to left-center field in the third.
“As soon as he hit it, I thought it had a chance,” Adornetto said.
The homer put the Vikings up 4-1 and put a charge into their dugout.
“They were just excited overall,” Adornetto said.
Kang is now batting .454 on the year. Sophomore Nate Lafon added a big night, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Dylan Shu got Mills on the board with an RBI double in the first. Matt Juul followed with an RBI single. Senior catcher Jordan Maske was 2 for 2 with two walks and scored three runs.
Technically, Mills has one previous home win this season, a 6-2 victory over South City in a game the Vikings hosted at Capuchino. Five days later, the Vikings played their inaugural game at the new complex — financed by the Measure L bond project passed by the San Mateo Union High School District in December 2020 — built on the lower field on the east side of the campus where the softball field used to be.
The Vikings held their first practice on the field Thursday, March 16, one day before their inaugural game Friday, March 17, against Hillsdale.
“The kids love it,” Adornetto said. “It’s definitely taken some getting used to pitching wise because the mound and the plate are all turf. … So that’s an adjustment period.”
Mills is still working out some kinks with the new diamond. Foul ball territory has wreaked some havoc on the Mills boys’ tennis team, as the school’s new tennis courts, neighboring the baseball diamond, are in prime foul territory.
Thursday’s game was initially scheduled for an afternoon start, but was rescheduled as a night game because Mills tennis had a home match scheduled for 4 p.m. The game was pushed to 7 p.m. but didn’t start until approximately 7:15 p.m. because the umpires were late in transit from an earlier game in Daly City. The game ultimately was called after six innings due to an agreement with nearby residences that the new field lights would be timed to shut off at 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s win was Mills’ first in Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division play this season. It breaks an eight-game losing streak in league play dating back to 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.