Mills girls’ basketball head coach, and recent Central Coast Section Honor Coach Award recipient, Dave Matsu has enjoyed a string of celebrations in recent days.
His Lady Vikings captured the CCS Division III girls’ basketball championship Saturday with a 66-52 victory over Santa Cruz in Santa Clara. The festivities didn’t stop there, though, as Tuesday he and his wife Donna celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
The way the longtime Mills coach tells it, the Mastus’ anniversary was an appropriate follow-up to a busy weekend, one that started with his receiving the 2022-23 CCS Honor Coach Award for girls’ basketball Friday night in an on-court ceremony at the Leavey Center at Santa Clara University.
“She’s allowed me to continue to coach for the last 25 years that we’ve been married,” Dave Matsu said. “She doesn’t get any of the praise, but I tell everybody that I’m thankful that she allows me to coach. … If it wasn’t for her allowing me and agreeing for me to coach, I couldn’t have won this award.”
The timing couldn’t have worked out more serendipitously. As a basketball coach at Mills for the past 18 years, Dave Matsu has instilled the team motto “ohana,” the Hawaiian word for “family.” The watchword is displayed on t-shirts, signage, and is spoken around the Mills gym as frequently as the Golden State Warriors say “splash.”
The “ohana” philosophy has taken on an even more literal meaning this season, as Dave Matsu promoted his son Justin Matsu to the role of co-head coach of the Mills girls’ varsity squad. Justin Matsu was an assistant coach last year but has taken over game operations this season as the field general on the sideline.
“Being a mentor, that’s what it’s all about,” Dave Matsu said. “Being able to give back and wanting the best for your kids. And being able to provide Justin with this opportunity, it means the world to me.”
It’s an opportunity Dave Matsu can relate to. When he was 21, he was hired for his first varsity head coaching post Mercy-Burlingame. He was brought onboard the Crusaders’ staff by San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame coach Mike Ciardella, just before Ciardella took over the program at Sacred Heart Prep.
The two had plenty of history prior to his hire at Mercy. Dave Matsu not only played for Ciardella in grade school but was introduced to coaching by him through the Burlingame Parks and Recreation Department when Dave Matsu was 13, when he worked with the fourth- and fifth-grade teams for Franklin Elementary.
Throughout his coaching career — from Mercy; to two years as a junior-varsity coach at Sacred Heart Prep; 18 years at Mills, 17 as a head coach; and even with his current post with the San Jose Ninja boys’ 12th grade club team — Dave Matsu has stayed a true disciple of Ciardella’s coaching mentorship, he said.
“He taught me how to play the game the right way, but he also taught me how to coach the game the right way,” Dave Matsu said. “So, all of the success, and all of the things we’ve done at Mills, it’s because of him. … He’s like a father figure to me.”
Now, with Justin Matsu, 23, taking his first co-head coaching position at Mills, the “ohana” circle that started with Ciardella’s role as a father figure continues — but with one major difference.
At Mills’ recent CCS quarterfinal win over Jefferson, new Foothill College women’s basketball coach Corey Cafferata was in attendance. The two are longtime friends, and Cafferata was one of Dave Matsu’s first opponents when he took over at Mills, as the two went head-to-head — Dave Matsu with the Vikings, and Cafferata with his Race Express AAU team — in a scrimmage game at the Oakland Coliseum.
So, for as well as Cafferata knows Dave Matsu, he had fun sitting in attendance last Tuesday at Mills and counting the number of times Dave Matsu, who still coaches on the sideline as well, would hop to his feet as an expression of disapproval with his team’s play.
Dave Matsu said his son has an altogether different temperament.
“He is a lot more calmer than I am,” Dave Matsu said. “His demeanor is a lot more calm. He has a higher IQ than I did.”
Dave Matsu said he intends to run the Mills program for years to come, as Justin Matsu has aspirations to coach at the next level. According to Justin Matsu, his father is currently still very involved in the varsity program.
“He does more than I do,” Justin Matsu said. “He prepares us in practice, he watches the film, we game plan together, and he’s in my ear more and has helped me through this journey as much as he could. He’s been great. He’s been so unselfish about this.”
The CCS Honor Coach Award for girls’ basketball has been given annually since the 1988-89 season. Dave Matsu is just the fourth coach from the Peninsula Athletic League to earn the honor. The others are Pam Wimberly, Menlo-Atherton, 1992-93; Annette Gennaro-Trimble, Aragon, 2008-09; and Steve Picchi, Sequoia, 2012-13.
Lamont Quattlebaum also earned the award at Sacred Heart Prep in 2002-03 when Dave Matsu was the program’s junior-varsity coach.
“I was completely shocked and in awe that I won the award,” Dave Matsu said. “It was such a great honor, and I was completely humbled by it. It’s a special award and I don’t take it lightly, and I’m just very honored right now to be chosen unanimously from my coaching peers, to athletic directors and administrators. It’s just a real honor.”
