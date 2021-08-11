New York Yankees minor league pitcher Matt Krook bounced back Sunday with his best of the year.

Matt Krook

Matt Krook

A Hillsborough native who graduated from St. Ignatius-SF in 2013, Krook solved a monthlong wild streak with Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton Wilkes-Barre in the RailRiders’ 4-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox. The left-hander worked seven innings while striking out 11, both new career highs. He allowed two runs on one hit

Perhaps the most significant stat — Krook allowed one walk.

Notorious for his bouts of wildness through his six-year minor league career, Krook earned his first ever Triple-A promotion in June after exhibiting consistent command with Double-A Somerset. Since joining Scranton Wilkes-Barre, however, he has allowed 28 walks through 36 innings, while striking out 39.

After surrendering a two-run home run to Delino DeShields in the sixth, Krook took a no-decision, departing amid a 2-2 tie. The RailRiders rallied back from an eventual 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double by Jason Lopez to tie it, followed by a wild pitch to score Cristian Perez with the go-ahead run.

Krook is currently 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine outings at Triple-A.

