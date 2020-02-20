SAN JOSE — For the second time in three years, Mercy-Burlingame is heading to the Central Coast Section girls’ soccer playoffs.
Two years ago, when the Crusaders won the West Bay Athletic League play-in game to advance to the CCS tournament, they were a team on the rise. After winning the lower WBAL Skyline Division title in 2017-18, they played the third-place team in the upper Foothill Division, as per WBAL tradition, for the league’s third CCS playoff bid.
Now part of the WBAL Foothill, Mercy’s third-place standing earned the team another play-in game. And the Crusaders came through again, this time with three second-half goals to claim a 3-0 victory at Harker-San Jose.
“It’s very exciting, especially because we didn’t make it to CCS last year,” Mercy senior Jacqueline Klingler said. “A majority of our teammates are all seniors. So, to go into CCS, we’re so excited for Saturday’s game and hopefully to be able to get another win.”
Jacqueline Klingler missed an opportunity to put Mercy on the board in the first half. Her breakaway in the ninth minute forced Harker’s goalkeeper to leave her feet, but Jacqueline Klingler’s attempt was for naught as it struck the left post.
“We haven’t been as a strong of a finishing team as we would like,” Mercy head coach Joel Snyder said. “And you saw in this game we had several chances in the first 10, 15 minutes. That’s kind of been the pattern. The good news is they were resilient and they were able to finish in the second half.”
When the Crusaders scored three goals within a nine-minute stretch during the second half, Jacqueline Klingler got in on the action. The senior hammered home Mercy’s second goal on a strong, in-tempo assist out of the corner from sister Haylee Klingler.
One minute later, Haylee Klingler produced a second assist when senior Izzy Bojorquez all but put the game on ice in the 65th minute.
The score that put the Crusaders ahead came from an unexpected source, though, in defender Tori Wei. The senior had just one previous goal on the year.
“I haven’t been getting that many offensive opportunities,” Wei said. “But when I do, I really still enjoy getting up into the attack.”
In the 56th minute, after Wei sent a corner kick into traffic, the ball flew back out toward the wing allowing Wei to converge and exploit a bit of daylight through a crowd of players to give Mercy the lead.
“I kind of darted to it,” Wei said. “You have to make sure you get every opportunity and make the most of it. So, I saw that there was a little space on the near post, so I just tried to drive it in.”
The barrage of offense was made possible by an excellent defensive effort in the first half, anchored by senior Maddy Bonilla.
The center defender got shaken up in the 35th minute but, after play was halted briefly, she remained in the game and averted Harker’s best chance of the half as the only defender standing between Eagles forward Sarah Leafstrand and the goal. Bonilla welcomed the contact as the two players converged, took the ball away clean, and kept the scoreless game deadlocked heading into halftime.
“We know at that point we’re still in this game, it’s not over,” Bonilla said. “All we need is one to flip that switch. And once we had that one, it was the next two, back to back.”
But it took one more clutch defensive stop from Mercy to set the stage. This one came from senior Kristina Frey in the 45th minute.
Harker’s underclassman tandem of forwards, sophomore Megha Salvi and freshman Cassandra May, unleashed a flurry of attacks to start the second half. And the only thing stopping their best chance from getting a high-percentage look at the frame was Frey. It was a chance that, had May scored, could have completely changed the complexion of the game.
“That changes the psychology of the entire game,” Harker head coach Iman Sindat said. “The first team to score today was going to win the game.”
Salvi sent in a cross to May, who was all alone in the middle of the box. But, as Bonilla dropped back to defend another Harker forward converging on the play, Frey anticipated the pass and raced over to knock it away just as it arrived at May’s foot.
“I just remember seeing that play coming in and just knew I had to get on my bike, I had to get back,” Bonilla said. “Just seeing Kristina swoop in under that ball, it’s a sigh of relief, always, especially under that circumstance. We know we have each other covered on those plays and … Kristina really just killed it on that play there.”
Mercy survived the final 60 minutes of the contest after junior midfielder Lizzie Bermudez checked out. Bermudez is nursing a mild hamstring injury, and Snyder said he needed to rest her to improve her chances of playing more minutes in Saturday’s CCS opener.
Snyder switched to a 4-4-2 lineup to strengthen his midfield. And, despite losing their best assist maker, the Crusaders rose to the occasion.
“We weren’t going to let this slip away from us,” Bonilla said. “We haven’t been to CCS in two years and we wanted it bad.”
