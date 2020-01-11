Trix are for kids — and for hat tricks.
Caroline Callagy, a midfielder for the Mercy-Burlingame girls’ soccer team, received quite the gift two years ago after scoring her first career hat trick. Prior to her three goals in a 10-0 win Jan. 25, 2018 over Mercy-San Francisco, her father promised if she ever scored a hat trick, he’d gift her a pet rabbit.
Callagy had never scored more than one goal in a game to that point. So, after she scored her second goal early in the second half, Mercy-Burlingame head coach Joel Snyder insisted she get every opportunity to score once more.
“We finally just started feeding her passes like crazy,” Snyder said.
The strategy paid off for the then freshman.
“And then I got my rabbit,” Callagy said.
Callagy was at a loss as to what to name her new pet, so she sent out a group text to her teammates. Her fellow Crusaders responded with a fitting name — Trixie.
Fast-forward to this season, Callagy started this week by recording a new career-high in scoring, totaling a haul of four goals Monday as Mercy topped Nueva School 8-2.
“She’s a surprising player,” Snyder said. “She’s so solid and just doesn’t always get the opportunity. So, we’ve really focused more on our system of play to get more balls into her because she does have a good quality finish.”
Mercy junior Lizzie Bermudez backed that performance up Friday with a hat trick of her own, totaling three goals in a 6-1 win over San Mateo. It marks the first hat trick of Lizzie Bermudez’s three-year varsity career, though the Crusaders kept the on-field celebration fairly low key, according to Snyder.
“It’s a big deal,” Snyder said. “And we do try to celebrate it although the sportsmanship rules in high school, they try to encourage us not to do that.”
Mercy hasn’t had players score three or more goals in two consecutive games since Callagy’s freshman-year hat trick. In that game, Callagy wasn’t actually the Crusaders’ leading scorer. Current senior Jacqueline Klingler, then a sophomore, totaled four goals in that victory.
Five days later, in Mercy’s 7-0 win over Pinewood on Jan. 30, 2018, Lizzie Bermudez’s older sister, Sara Bermudez — who recently finished her sophomore season at Brown University — scored a hat trick.
Lizzie Bermudez has a similar skill set as her older sister, according to Snyder, though she serves a different utility for the Crusaders. Sara Bermudez was conventional striker, while Lizzie Bermudez plays midfield alongside Callagy.
With Friday’s win, Mercy wrapped up its non-league slate with a 7-2-1 record. The Crusaders open West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division play next Tuesday at Woodside Priory. It is Mercy’s second year in the upper league of the WBAL and has high hopes with eight seniors on roster.
“It’s been really good and we’re getting some good consistency,” Snyder said. “We’ve got a really big senior squad this year so this is the time to really turn on the jets.”
The Crusaders last qualified for the Central Coast Section playoffs in 2017-18 when they ran the table in WBAL Skyline Division play, prompting their promotion to the Foothill Division.
Last year didn’t go as well as Snyder expected, though. Mercy finished in fifth place in the six-team division, finishing on a four-game losing streak and posting a 0-6-2 record over its final eight contests.
Snyder said the injury bug bit over the second half of the 2018-19 season. This year, he’s hoping to deliver on the high expectations of last year.
“I think we can show really well if everyone stays healthy,” Snyder said. “Notre Dame-Belmont is always going to be a challenge for us. But looking at the preseason stats … I think we have a pretty solid chance to make CCS.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.