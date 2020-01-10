With half Mercy-Burlingame’s girls’ basketball roster being underclassmen, the Crusaders are bound to go through some growing pains.
Minding the ball proved to be the Crusaders’ downfall Thursday in a 65-54 loss to rival Mercy-San Francisco at College of San Mateo. Mercy-Burlingame (0-2 WBAL Skyline, 6-7 overall) committed 18 turnovers throughout, including 11 via takeaway.
Mercy-SF senior Amira Lama was the headliner, going for a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals. It’s an act Mercy-Burlingame senior Ryan Galea has seen before, as Mercy-SF (1-0, 5-3) has now won 10 straight head-to-head matchups with the Crusaders going back to 2015-16.
“I think [Lama] is able to read the defense,” Galea said. “She’s always looking at everyone else on the court, so she’s able to read that. So, not only is she trying to drive in, but she’s looking for other players. She’s very mindful of what’s going on on the court, who she has. She reads the defense well.”
Galea paced the Crusaders with 21 points, including three 3s.
It was Mercy-SF’s ferocious 3-point shooting in the first quarter that set the tone though. The Skippers knocked down 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the opening period, including three 3s from the hot hand of freshman Aliyah Holmes, who finished with 16 points on the night.
“We lost the game in the first quarter,” Mercy-Burlingame head coach Kevin Calsada said. “We were down by 12 and the rest of the way we played with them. So, we can play with them. They’re good. They have some good players but I’m proud of my young team.”
The Skippers built a 19-7 lead by the end of the opening quarter. Then, any time Mercy-Burlingame tried to go on a run, Mercy-SF would answer right back.
The Crusaders were able to cut into the lead by halftime, relying on a lucky bucket-hanging 2 by Galea in the process.
Inside the final minute of the half, Galea attempted to hammer home a drive to the cylinder but her layup was off the mark as she crashed hard to the floor. It took the senior a moment to collect herself as the game moved to the other end of the court, where Mercy-SF turned it over in the paint for Crusaders center Katie Callagy to come up with the loose ball at the top of the key.
Galea was all alone at the opposite end for a down-court heave, and she waited for Callagy to race down to complete a 2-on-1 with a back-and-forth pass between her and her freshman teammate.
“It was more lucky,” Galea said. “But I think me and Katie, we kind of relate to each other. … We just always know where each other is going to be. Just communicating is the biggest thing for us.”
Galea then knocked down a 3 at the buzzer to send Mercy-Burlingame into the halftime locker room trailing 27-20. But Mercy-SF mimicked the finish at the end of the third quarter when Lama drove the bucket hard to draw a foul for an and-1, giving the Skippers 43-33 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Mercy-Burlingame nailed five 3s, including two from sophomore Samantha Oshita, who finished with 11 points. Mercy-SF, however, responded with two 3s of its own, while Lama totaled 10 points and two steals in the quarter.
“We’d hit a 3 and then they’d hit a 3,” Calsada said. “I’m telling you, that first quarter was it. That’s where we lost it.”
Senior forward Serena Calsada finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, including 9 points in the fourth quarter.
Callagy totaled a game-high 12 rebounds, leaving Galea to wonder just how good the 5-11 freshman is going to be three years down the road as her varsity career develops.
“She’s going to be amazing,” Galea said. “A little more practice, she’s going to dominate, I know she will.”
