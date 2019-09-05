Mercy-Burlingame’s start to the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division volleyball campaign was bumped up a bit due to a conflict with Serra’s gymnasium. The Crusaders, with 12 seniors on the roster under first-year coach Leslie Blakely, fell to Harker-San Jose 25-13, 26-24, 25-11.
The taller Eagles (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 5-2 overall) looked like they would blow out the Crusaders (0-1, 2-1), but the home team never quit, taking a late lead in Game 2. Led by fiery libero Valerie Wong, right side Malayah Hernandez and setter Becky Roos, Mercy rallied from 18-14 down in the second set to surge ahead.
An ace from Hernandez got the Crusaders within 18-17. Ysabelle Barrera’s booming kill kept it close at 19-18. But, when Harker’s Michelle Ning registered one of her 11 kills, the Eagles had a 3-point edge.
It was about that time when Roos took to the service line and went to work. Roos had three aces in a 4-point run as the Crusaders strutted their stuff with a 24-22 lead.
Harker, though, with a kill from Lauren Beede and a hit into the net by the Crusders managed to escape with the set.
So close, but so far away for the Crusaders.
“We have to have the mentality that we can win any game,” said Blakely, who headed the freshman program at Notre Dame-Belmont last season. “They realized it too late that they could win the second set. It was 21-20 and it was a click that we could win this thing. We have to work on so many things, but they have to always, mentally, work on their game.”
Mercy got behind 9-2 in Game 1 as Emily Cheng of the Eagles had an ace and a block. Anya Gert came out of a Mercy timeout, delivering an ace for the Eagles.
The Crusaders didn’t wilt, getting a diving dig from Wong that led to a Crusaders point. Another dig from Wong kept the comeback hope alive. A combined block by Jac Klinger and Barrera got Mercy within 14-11. That was as close as the Crusaders would get as the Eagles went on an 11-3 run to end the set.
“For our first home game, our energy was lacking,” Hernandez said. “We were on a roller coaster. In the second set, we pulled through as a team. We were communicating more. It showed on the court.”
“That wasn’t our best game,” Roos said. “We have to work on talking. We weren’t loud enough on the court. It kicked in during the second set. If we started that earlier, we would have had tighter sets.”
Katie Adams had five kills for the Crusaders, while Roos had 19 assists at setter.
The Eagles are coached by one of the deans of the Central Coast Section, Theresa Smith, in her 30th season.
“I was happy with the way we played,” Smith said. “We played confidently. Down 24-22 in the second set, I didn’t have to call a timeout. They were able to handle it themselves.”
Besides Ning, Harker had 11 kills from Ashley Jazbec and nine kills from Gert.
“No. 15 (Ning) was great,” Smith said. “No. 13 (Jazbec) had the best game she has had all season.”
Six of the Mercy seniors played a lot on varsity as juniors, the other six were on junior-varsity. The Crusaders host Capuchino in a non-league match Friday evening.
“Every time we come into a gym, we have to have the mindset we’re working on our game to improve ourselves, but we’re working to win.” Blakely said. “I told them at the beginning of the season that this is a memorable season because we have 12 seniors. That is uncommon. What kind of a season do they want to have? It’s up to them.”
(0) comments
