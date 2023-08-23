Coming off a historic volleyball season, Mercy-Burlingame is getting an early jump on 2023.
The Crusaders are one of 12 county teams opening Central Coast Section volleyball play Thursday. Mercy travels to Nueva School for a 5:30 p.m. start, with head coach Ray Sum’s squad looking to build on the success of last year’s Central Coast Section Division IV championship title, the first in program history.
“They did an amazing job,” Sum said. “I hope we just continue that this year, keep the same types of systems we have, keep the blocking, be able to compete with every other school out there.”
Mercy cut its teeth on some primetime competition Tuesday with a three-set scrimmage against University-San Francisco at Serra High School. The last preseason tuneup before Thursday’s non-league season opener featured two CIF Northern California playoff runners-up from last season, with Mercy advancing to Nor Cal Division III finals, and University doing the same in Division II.
While the Crusaders have some promising returning players who were vital to that postseason run, there are still some big shoes to fill with the departure of Anna Snigorenko, an All-West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division first-team outside hitter; Rocky Calderon, All-WBAL Foothill second-team libero; and Katie Callagy, All-WBAL Foothill honorable mention middle hitter.
Junior outside hitter Ava Cacao, who earned an All-WBAL Foothill honorable mention last season, returns to a front row that features a blocking brigade of senior outside hitter Juliana Mufarreh and junior middle Mia Ferdinand.
“I think this year we have to focus more on scoring because we’re not as strong in the front row,” Cacao said.
Cacao played exclusively on the front row in Tuesday’s scrimmage, but projects as a six-rotation skill player, who last season ranked second on the squad with 2.3 kills per set and third with 3.6 digs per set.
“It’s always a lot on her shoulders,” Sum said. “But she always steps it up and makes things happen. ... From last season, she’s still a rising star.”
With the departure of Calderon — whose fiery defensive play belied her 5-foot stature, and in many ways was the heart and soul of the 2022 team — senior Jenna Manuel will don the libero jersey. She got some reps at the position last year, but mostly saw time as a defensive specialist.
“That’s a big change for her,” Sum said. “She kind of tried it toward the end of the season last year. I think she can pick it up really well.”
Despite last year’s CCS championship and deep run in Nor Cals, Mercy will not play in this year’s prestigious Spikefest 2023 tournament, opening Saturday at Milpitas High School. Mercy’s junior-varsity squad earned an invite to the JV Spikefest, but the varsity team did not receive an invite to join the 32-team field, Sum said.
“Hopefully one day the varsity will get invited,” Sum said. “I would like to be. ... They have some good competition there; I believe some of the good, elite school are in there. So, it would be good for us to get that experience and play some higher teams, and move us along earlier in the season rather than later.
“We tend to build up our season at the end where we’re playing more competitive teams,” he said. “I believe this year ... we’re going to play a little bit more tougher, competitive teams from different schools that we haven’t experienced.”
Also opening non-league volleyball play Thursday is:
Pescadero at Pacific Bay Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Menlo School at Aragon, 6:15 p.m.; Burlingame at St. Francis-Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Sacred Heart Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Castilleja at Design Tech, 6:30 p.m.; Carlmont at Palo Alto, 6:30; Notre Dame-Belmont at Mills, 6:30 p.m.; and University at Hillsdale, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.