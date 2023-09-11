The co-host Menlo Knights finished fourth after losing to defending champion La Jolla in the third-place match, 22-8.
Davis went 4-0 in winning the title for the time, beating Rio Americano 11-10 in the championship game.
Menlo went 2-2 in the tournament. The Knights opened with. 12-10 win over Clovis, followed by a 10-7 decision over Carlsbad. They fell to Rio Americano-Sacramento, 6-5, in the semifinals before drawing La Jolla in the third-place match.
Knights goaltender Cormac Mulloy had a fantastic tournament in the cage, averaging a little more than 10 saves per match. His high point came in a 6-5 semifinal loss to Rio Americano-Sacramento, stopping 16 shots. He had 11 saves in an tournament-opening win and 10 in a second-round victory. Against La Jolla, he finished with eight.
The offense was paced by Teddy Meeks and Jackson Coleman. Meeks excelled all around, but had to miss the third-place match. He had three goals, four steals and three assists in the win over Clovis and followed that with a six-goal performance in the win over Carlsbad, drawing four ejections in the process. In the semifinal loss, he tallied once.
Coleman finished with 15 goals over four games. He led the team with five in the win over Clovis and added two goals and a pair of assists in victory over Carlsbad and two more goals against Rio Americano. Against La Jolla, Coleman scored a team-high six times.
Menlo-Atherton, the other co-host, struggled to 16th place. Like Menlo, the Bears were thumped by La Jolla in the first round, 21-3 and were beaten in the second round by Redwood, 15-8. On Saturday, M-A lost to Clovis North, 170-4, and Valhalla, 16-5.
Serra captures Aragon tournament title, Hillsdale finishes runner-up
The Padres needed overtime to beat the Knights in the title game of the Aragon tournament, 9-8 in sudden-win overtime, spoiling a master class performance from Hillsdale’s Josiah Yeager.
The attacker is off to another strong start to his senior year, scoring 19 goals and setting up 10 more in three games — 10-4 over Aragon, 20-7 over Half Moon Bay and the loss to Serra.
Against the Padres, Yeager twice scored the game-tying goal to send the match to extra time. His strike with six seconds left in regulation tied the score at 7-all to send the game into two mandatory overtime periods.
But it was Serra’s Henry Graham who pulled out the win. He gave the Padres an 8-7 lead in the first overtime period, but Yeager, again, tied the match, scoring with 41 seconds to send the game to sudden-win OT.
With just over a minute left, Serra secured the win on a Graham’s second strike.
Roman Brush and Carson Cattano also scored twice for Serra in the title game.
SHP girls capture St. Francis tourney title
The Gators went 4-0 in winning the St. Francis tournament championship, using a stout defense to carry them.
The SHP defense allowed an average of five goals per match, while scoring an average of nearly 14 goals.
SHP opened with a 16-2 win over Monterey, followed by a 17-5 decision over St. Ignatius. In the semifinals, the Gators topped Clovis, 13-8. In the championship match, they prevailed over Central Coast Section power Soquel, 9-7.
