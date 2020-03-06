The Menlo School girls’ basketball team is set to play Friday night, one day after its CIF Northern California Division I regional quarterfinal game was initially scheduled to be played.
The game in Oakland at Bishop O’Dowd High School was postponed due to the emergency closure of Menlo School on Wednesday for the remainder of the week due to a staff member at the Atherton private school being exposed to the coronavirus.
Friday night’s tipoff in Oakland is scheduled for 5 p.m.
“Yes, we have a 5 o’clock game [Friday] at Bishop O’Dowd,” Menlo head coach John Paye said. “We are excited about playing. We will not have been able to practice but I think, at this point, not practicing is not as important as being fresh.”
Students at Menlo have not been allowed on campus since Wednesday, leaving the basketball team unable to practice in its home gymnasium.
“That’s the big thing right now — we’ve just been told not to do anything official outside of Menlo because we don’t want to infringe on anybody else’s space,” Paye said.
Menlo has not played a game in its home gymnasium since Feb. 11 during the regular season. By virtue of qualifying for the Central Coast Section Open Division tournament, each of the Knights’ CCS playoff games was played at a neutral site. As a No. 10 seed in the CIF Northern California, Menlo traveled to Oak Ridge in the tournament opener.
“This might be a blessing disguise,” Paye said.
Should the Knights win Friday, they would earn the right to play another road game. No. 3 Clovis North-Fresno is waiting to meet the winner between Menlo and Bishop O’Dowd in the regional semifinals.
