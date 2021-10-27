Don’t call it a comeback because Menlo’s been here for years.
Once again the class of the West Bay Athletic League, the Lady Knights (10-0 WBAL Foothill, 26-5 overall) proved their mettle in Tuesday’s volleyball season finale at rival Sacred Heart Prep (8-2, 23-4). After dropping the first two sets, Menlo came roaring back to score a 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-12 victory before a frenzied sea of fans divided into royal blue and scarlet red.
When Menlo senior Jazlin Chen slammed a kill off SHP’s middle block, it was the catalyst for the visiting fans in blue to storm the court. The celebration was befitting of the Knights reclaiming the outright WBAL Foothill Division title for the first time since 2018.
“I felt like I was a little late on the jump, so my heart dropped,” Chen said. “But when I saw it fly off the block and past the sideline, I was so relieved, excited, and honestly it’s just the best way to end a league championship.”
The manner in which Chen tooled the block for her ninth kill of the match was no accident. In fact, it was the pivotal move Menlo exacted to turn the tide in a mighty chess match between Knights head coach Tony Holland and SHP head coach Ali Magner.
Menlo opened the night backing off the attack in respect of SHP’s blocking capabilities. The Knights spent the first set tipping and fading the block, to no avail. In the second set, Menlo started forcing the issue with hitters Cleo Hardin and Hanna Hoffman searching for lines toward the outside — but still no luck.
So, in Game 3, Menlo played right into SHP’s strength, attacking the Gators’ blockers with abandon. It was a tactic Hardin relied on time and again in scoring a team-high 16 kills.
“I was telling my teammates and I was telling myself, just swing as hard as you can,” Hardin said. “Just swing no matter what. And I feel like we didn’t even tip the last three sets that we won. And we were just swinging so hard because the chances are you can find that hole in the block, you can find that tool. So, it’s just much better to swing. And I feel like that was the big game-changer.”
The drama built in the fifth set as SHP jumped ahead in the race to 15. Isabelle Marco scored one of her 11 match kills to give SHP a 9-6 lead and things were looking good in Gator-ville.
“We were feeling pretty confident,” said Mia Radeff, SHP’s outside hitter who finished with a match-high 20 kills. “Just making sure we’re keeping our consistency and our energy level, and everything. We felt pretty good at that moment.”
But the Knights would not be denied. Senior middle Sharon Nejad scored through the middle and Hoffman followed with an electrifying ace to close the deficit to 9-8. SHP pushed the lead to 10-9 on kills by Marco and Radeff. But Menlo freshman Lily Kautai responded with her second kill of the night, a savvy tip over the middle block to tie it 10-10.
SHP took the lead once more on a kill by junior Kellyn Zirn to make it 11-10. But Hardin earned the equalizer by slamming one down the sideline off the right side, and senior Kami Israelski followed with the serve of the match, a top-spin bull’s-eye to the backline to give the Knights the lead for good.
“It was the serving,” Holland said of the key to Menlo’s turnaround. “In the first two sets, and really the first two-and-a-half sets, we were serving right on top of them. We were serving with aggression but not making them move. We always believe in making a player or a set of players make a decision … and I started to see a little bit more of that.”
Two plays later, Menlo senior Simone Adam scored an unlikely kill during a scrappy sequence. Adam did everything she could to send an underhand bump over the net for a presumed free ball. SHP simply failed to gather the pass though, as the initial contact landed harmlessly in the heart of the Gators’ side to give Menlo match point.
“It just happened so fast, but you can’t really blame it on that,” Radeff said. “We just let it slip once at a crucial time.”
That set the stage for Chen’s game-winner — a finish that spoiled SHP’s senior-night celebration — delivered by a senior of Menlo’s own.
“She’s a great player and a great blocker,” Hardin said. “And I think it’s super great she got that last kill because she’s a senior. It was their senior night, but we took it home.”
The defense of Menlo libero Hallie MacDonald was a catalyst as well. The senior totaled 23 digs in the match.
“She’s been great,” Holland said. “We’ve been going back and forth at libero. We settled on her a little bit tonight, and probably going forward. I haven’t made that full decision yet. But based on what I saw tonight it looks really good.”
There were smiles on both sides of the net following the match — and a better high school volleyball match you will not see.
“It is always a dog fight and it’s fun,” Magner said. “It’s fun to play in that atmosphere. Both sides were going crazy. And then we had senior night on top of it all. I’m super proud of the girls for playing through this emotion. And that’s going to help us in the postseason. We played a very good team.”
