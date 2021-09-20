Menlo has been waiting for its tournament moment all season.
The Lady Knights (16-5 overall) got their moment as they hosted the Chris Chandler Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday, storming through the 13-team field with four straight wins to take the title. It is the first time Menlo has won the annual tourney since 2017, and the first time the team has done so under third-year head coach Tony Holland.
Winning the crown meant Menlo getting past one tough customer in Hillsdale (12-1), a team that entered the day having not dropped a single set on the season, and advanced to the championship round with an undefeated record. Menlo then emerged for a 25-21, 17-25, 15-7 win to wreck Hillsdale’s perfect slate.
Four-year varsity setter Hanna Hoffman came up big in Game 3 of the championship match.
“Hanna’s contributed since she was a freshman,” Holland said. “She’s done a really good job in terms of setting, and being a six-rotation player the whole time.”
With the score in the race-to-15 tied 4-4, Hoffman highlighted a 5-0 run with a clutch block of Hillsdale outside hitter Victoria Vanos, and later dug up a tough ball across the sideline.
Throughout the tournament, Hoffman totaled 61 assists, 15 kills, 11 digs and five service aces.
“She played really well yesterday and stepped up when we needed her most,” Holland said.
Sophomore outside hitter Cleo Hardin paced Menlo with 31 kills on the day.
Senior outside hitter Simone Adam switched to middle blocker in the championship match, a move that was completely her idea, according to Holland. It wasn’t an idea Holland warmed to immediately, but the senior talked him into it.
“She’s probably the engine of the team, to be honest with you, because she pretty much does everything,” Holland said. “… In the third set she came to me and said to me: ‘Put me at middle, I want to be at middle.’”
Menlo swept through its three previous matches, defeating Woodside, Burlingame and Gunn-Palo Alto to reach the title match. Nine Peninsula Athletic League teams composed the 13-team field.
The Chandler Invitational is traditionally a 16-team tournament, and was originally slated to be this year. But due to fans not being allowed to attend as part of the tournament COVID precautions, three teams dropped out in the week leading up to it.
“So it was kind of frustrating,” Holland said.
Neither of Menlo’s two main West Bay Athletic League rivals played in the tourney. Sacred Heart Prep had the day off, and Notre Dame-Belmont hosted its own tournament.
Menlo and SHP — neighboring schools on Valparaiso Avenue in Atherton — have quite a rivalry cooking, especially with two of the top setters in the county. To counter Hoffman, a Johns Hopkins commit, SHP touts senior setter Millie Muir, a Duke Commit.
Interestingly, both Menlo and SHP are running a 6-2 offense, featuring dual-setter looks. Menlo has senior Zoe Gregory complementing Hoffman.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Holland said. “We actually have two good setters, and I know they have two really good setters as well.”
The two rivals meet twice in WBAL Foothill Division play this season. The first meeting is slated for Thursday, Sept. 30 at Menlo.
